What did ROSÉ reveal as the funniest misconception about her appearance in her Vogue interview?

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - MAY 22: Rose of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK is seen at the 'Saint Laurent' The Hyundai pop-up store opening event at The Hyundai on May 22, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

ROSÉ of BLACKPINK, in a recent interview with Vogue, has revealed one of the wildest rumors she has ever heard concerning her hair, giving a candid peek at the shocking and even bizarre things people say about her appearance.

She said the weirdest piece of gossip she has ever heard about herself is that she once had black hair. It horrified her and yet made her laugh at the same time. In her words:

"That I might've had black hair at one point in my life."

The discussion also brought out the fact that the tiniest details concerning her looks can lead to a lot of rumors, where people are extremely curious and attentive to all the things that surround the K-pop star.

What do the netizens say?

As soon as the video went viral, it immediately sparked off discussions on various social media platforms, with netizens taking sides and raising a thick debate over it.

Here are some fans' reactions:

"Rosé shutting down rumors with peak sarcasm queen behavior," a user commented.

"Are we talking about this?," another user commented with an old picture of Rose.