Nicola McLean slams Big Brother UK decision after Caroline Monk’s "offensive" remark

Big Brother UK has come under discussion after housemate Caroline Monk received a formal warning for comments made to fellow contestant Zelah Glasson during a game of spin the bottle.

The incident aired on ITV on October 8, 2025. Caroline, 56, made remarks that some viewers and former contestants found offensive.

During the game, she questioned another housemate, Nancy Nocerino, and made a statement about Zelah, who is transgender.

Following the broadcast, Big Brother called Caroline to the Diary Room and issued her an official warning for using “offensive and unacceptable” language.

Nicola McLean, a former Celebrity Big Brother housemate, said she disagreed with the show’s decision to let Caroline remain in the house.

Speaking on behalf of WhichBingo and in an interview with OK! magazine on October 8, 2025, Nicola said she believed a warning was not enough.

The moment has led to wider conversations about language and respect in reality television.

Nicola’s comments have been shared by multiple outlets, including OK! and Daily Record, as audiences continue to react to the exchange between Caroline and Zelah inside the house.

Incident during the spin-the-bottle game in Big Brother UK

During Tuesday’s episode, the housemates were playing a game of spin the bottle. Caroline Monk asked a hypothetical question to Nancy Nocerino, who identifies as pansexual. Caroline said:

“If you could sleep with anyone in the house, no, we’re on a desert island, and there’s one person left, you might be able to make babies to get a new civilisation, who would it be?”

Nancy replied that she found Zelah most attractive. Caroline then stood up and said to Zelah,

“She’s a girl,” before adding, “But you haven’t got a willy. Is that really bad?”

The following day, Caroline was called into the Diary Room. Big Brother told her the language and behaviour were “offensive and unacceptable” and gave her a formal warning.

The exchange prompted discussions among viewers about how reality shows should address comments directed at transgender participants.

After the warning, Caroline returned to the main house. The show did not take further disciplinary action.

ITV confirmed that all housemates are reminded regularly of the rules and standards they are expected to follow while in the Big Brother house.

Nicola McLean reacts to the decision of Big Brother UK

Nicola McLean, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2012 and 2017, shared her thoughts on the situation in an interview. She said:

“I was absolutely gobsmacked that she only got a warning and didn’t get kicked out. It’s the way she carried on.”

Nicola also said that incidents like this highlight the need for clear boundaries on the show.

“I didn’t enjoy Caroline Monk during spin the bottle,” she told OK!, adding that she expected stronger action from producers.

Nicola said she thinks Big Brother should always act the same way when housemates break the rules. She also said it’s hard for her to understand when people try to defend such comments, saying, “I struggle when people say ‘you can’t say that’ or ‘shouldn’t say that.’”

The situation and Nicola’s reaction have caused more talks on social media. Some viewers think a warning was enough, while others believe Caroline should have been removed from the house.

So far, the show’s producers have not made any more statements about the issue since Caroline received the warning.

