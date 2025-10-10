Big Brother UK spoilers: Housemates face off in gaming challenge for luxury shopping reward

Big Brother UK hosts: Will Best and AJ Odudu (Image via Getty)

Big Brother UK continued on October 9, 2025, on ITV2 and ITVX, bringing viewers a new challenge and more changes inside the house.

After a tense few days, the housemates wake up to find the Living Area transformed for a new shopping task.

Big Brother introduces the Eye Game 3000, a gaming challenge where contestants must work in pairs to earn points for the week’s shopping budget.

While tensions rise after George’s removal from the house earlier in the day, the remaining housemates focus on teamwork and performance to win the luxury reward.

Big Brother explains that to unlock a luxury budget, the house must reach a total score of 2000 points. If they fail, they will have to settle for an economy or basic budget instead.

The episode also sees shifting dynamics among housemates, with Marcus and Elsa appearing closer again after weeks of uncertainty.

Between competition, strategy, and personal connections, tonight’s episode captures how the group continues adapting to life in the house as the series moves forward.

The Eye Game 3000 shopping task in Big Brother UK

For this week’s shopping task, Big Brother announces the arrival of the Eye Game 3000.

The Living Area is turned into a gaming zone, and pairs of housemates must play in a series of multiplayer rounds to collect points.

Big Brother tells them,

“Housemates, it’s time to press start on your next shopping task. As you power up Big Brother’s new game console, the Eye Game 3000, get ready to enter the world of competitive gaming.”

The goal is clear: each winning pair will earn a five-eye bonus, while the losing pair will be sent to the Game Over Zone.

When all games are complete, their combined scores will decide the shopping budget.

The chosen gamers are Cameron K, Cameron B, Jenny, Teja, Marcus, and Nancy, who each control a partner as their in-game avatar.

Their avatars are Tate, Zelah, Feyisola, Elsa, Caroline, and Sam. Richard, who remains the cursed housemate, is told he will act as an NPC and stay in the Game Over Zone for the day.

Big Brother reminds the housemates,

“If you can hit 2000 points, you’ll unlock a luxury budget. Miss the mark, and it’s back to basics.” Feyisola responds, “Basic? I am not a basic girl. We need luxury, guys, so dig deep.”

Marcus and Elsa grow closer in Big Brother UK

As the day ends, attention shifts to Marcus and Elsa, whose relationship has been a talking point in the house.

After appearing distant in recent days, the two are seen spending more time together again.

In the Garden, Marcus tells Elsa,

“You looked 10 out of 10 in the gaming outfit.”

Later that evening, when the lights go down, housemates are surprised to find the pair lying in bed together, appearing relaxed and talking quietly.

The moment sparks new speculation among the group about whether the friendship is turning romantic once more.

Their closeness follows several previous conversations where both had tried to downplay any feelings.

While neither confirms anything, their growing comfort with each other becomes one of the episode’s quiet highlights.

Other housemates react with curiosity, but the atmosphere remains calm.

This interaction comes at the end of a busy day that began with George being asked to leave the house following repeated warnings about offensive language.

Despite the disruption, most housemates refocus on the task and end the day on lighter terms.

Big Brother UK continues tonight at 9 p.m. on ITV2 and ITVX, with new challenges, new alliances, and more surprises to come inside the house.

