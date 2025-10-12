Big Brother UK Drama: Nancy and Sam accused of slandering Jenny with codenames in unseen livestream moment

Nancy from Big Brother UK (Image via Instagram/@bbuk)

Big Brother UK has now entered a new phase in the competition, with the game intensifying after Cameron B’s eviction during the October 10 episode.

According to an unaired live stream update, reported by television news and fan account @GDave815 on X on October 12, 2025, an argument stirred chaos in the house over the weekend.

Jenny, Nancy, and Sam got into a heated feud, marking a significant shift in the house dynamics.

It all happened when Nancy and Sam were caught speaking in codenames about people, thus breaking a major rule of the house.

During that conversation, they called out co-star Jenny for being inauthentic.

The entire incident was read out to the house by Big Brother, and it left Jenny in tears.

Soon after, Jenny spoke with Nancy and Sam in the snug, where she expressed her emotions to them.

Jenny noted that the comments hurt her, although she respected Nancy for saying it was true and sticking by her opinion.

However, Jenny was disappointed in Sam for saying, “That’s not how it was meant.”

In the meantime, Nancy tried to defend herself by clarifying that she would have told Jenny her honest opinion, but did not have the chance to do so because of the rule break.

Big Brother UK star Jenny becomes emotional after learning about Sam and Nancy’s opinions of her

After Jenny’s conversation with Sam and Nancy in the Snug, she opened up to Cameron K. and Zelah about feeling down.

“Sam said, ‘we didn’t mean it, we’re your friends,’ and Nancy said, ‘no, we’re not.’ She was giving it to me in there, like, I started crying, Nancy was raising her voice. She said, ‘Oh, well, that’s it then, you’re not fake because you’re crying,’” Jenny shared.

Upon hearing that, Cameron K opined that their behavior was “incredibly” childish, to which Jenny agreed, saying it was not appropriate to laugh and make codenames about others as an adult.

What also upset the Big Brother UK star was Sam's statement that they wanted her to go home next.

Later, when Marcus asked Jenny about her conversation with Sam and Nancy, she said:

“I just walked out. I’m just going to keep my distance from them, there’s no point in trying to be friends with people who don’t like me. They think I’m not genuine.”

However, Marcus disagreed, assuring the Big Brother UK star that she was “class” and that the majority of the housemates would disagree with Sam and Nancy’s opinions.

Elsewhere, Sam told Cameron K that they “only got embarrassed” with the entire incident and ended up hurting Jenny.

Cameron K replied that it was “slightly childish giving people nicknames.” While he sided with Jenny, Caroline felt otherwise, as she expressed:

“Farmer needs to stop sitting on the fence. He’s got no backbone.”

In another segment, Zelah was shown speaking with Nancy, checking up on her after the “tough situation.”

Nancy confided in him that it was not her intention to upset Jenny.

According to her, the ruckus unfolded because she was not allowed the opportunity to speak to Jenny to clear the air and see her point of view.

Upon hearing that, Zelah suggested that the bigger issue was how she backed her opinion about Jenny, but Nancy disagreed.

“What I’m getting from you now is that you’re angry. If you address the situation like this, from her perspective, it’s going to feel like you’re coming at her. Apparently, you didn’t apologize,” Zelah mentioned.

Elsewhere, during a conversation with Sam, Caroline mentioned that it was Big Brother’s fault for reading it out.

However, Sam disagreed, saying they were responsible for the situation since they made those statements.

In the end, Sam noted that whatever conversation was to be had would happen on Jenny’s terms, as she was the one hurt.

Stay tuned for more updates.