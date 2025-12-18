Did Jax Taylor recently get arrested in 2025? Viral mugshot picture debunked

Jax Taylor revealed the reasons behind his exit from The Valley this year (Image via Getty)

Reports of Jax Taylor being taken into custody have been going viral. They emerged from a Facebook post by the Vanderpump Rules Fans Love page on Wednesday, December 17.

The account added a mugshot of the television personality. The caption claimed that Taylor was allegedly arrested on charges of theft. However, the news was revealed to be fake. The legal issue indeed happened. But it took place ten years ago in 2015.

The page added the link to a website called Feji. The article also did not include other information about the arrest. However, it addressed the journey of Taylor, adding that, according to law enforcement sources, the case remains under review.







As of this writing, the reality star has not responded to the rumors emerging online. Netizens also reacted by clarifying that the incident was not true. The original matter stemmed from Jax reportedly stealing a pair of sunglasses worth $300 in Hawaii. People gave funny reactions to the post, addressing the old case, with some questioning whether he had stolen the same thing again.

TMZ reported that Jax Taylor initially entered a shop and was later arrested upon returning to the same location. Probation for 364 days was ordered for Jax as part of a plea deal. The sentencing arrived a year after the theft.

Furthermore, the court instructed the Desperate Housewives star to pay a fine of $350 to the shop, as reported by E! News. Apart from this, he paid a crime victim compensation fund of $105, along with other fines that totaled $1,150.

Jax Taylor has been trending for other reasons: Response to theft incident and more explained







The Shelby Township, Michigan, native has been creating headlines ever since the Facebook page claimed that he had been arrested. While an official response to the ongoing matter is awaited, Jax had previously addressed the Hawaii theft incident in a separate statement.

As per E! News, Jax Taylor spoke to the judge at the time of his sentencing. He seemingly claimed that the entire case emerged from a situation where he had had a lot of drinks.



“I made a mistake, took full responsibility and I understand this is going to follow me the rest of my life due to the fact that I’m on television. So I just want to say I’m sorry and I apologize,” he added.



On the other hand, Jax became a topic of discussion earlier this year when he left the second season of The Valley. Taylor has been a main cast member of the popular reality series. In July 2025, he also revealed the reasons behind his exit.

According to the official Bravo website, Jax Taylor stated that he spoke with his team and the producers before leaving the show. He further stated:



“Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself - especially for our son, Cruz.”



However, he will be a part of the reunion. Apart from The Valley, Taylor has been featured on other shows. The list includes titles like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.