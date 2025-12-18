Why did Nick Reiner appear in court in blue smock and shackles? Screenwriter makes first appearance following charges in parents' deaths

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 28: Honoree Rob Reiner poses with family at the 41st Annual Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on April 28, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Nick Reiner made his first court appearance on December 17, 2025, following his arrest for the murder of his father, legendary Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his mother, Michele Singer Reiner.

The Associated Press reported that the 32-year-old, who has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, appeared in court in a sleeveless blue anti-suicide smock and shackles. This garment, described as stiff and thick, is designed to prevent the wearer from attempting suicide.

Nick, who sat behind a glass, was quiet during his court appearance on Wednesday. He only spoke when the Judge asked him if he wanted to waive his right to a speedy arraignment. He replied:

“Yes, your honor.”

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case” - Alan Jackson, Reiner’s attorney, says

Nick Reiner was arrested by the police on December 14, 2025, after his parents, Rob and Michele, were found dead in their Brentwood, California, home in the early hours of Sunday. His lawyers didn't enter a plea at his first appearance. His arraignment is scheduled for January 7, 2026. He is currently being held without bail.

Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, spoke to the press following his client’s court appearance. He said:

"Most importantly, this is a devastating tragedy that has befallen the Reiner family, and we all recognize that. Our hearts go out to the entire Reiner family."

He added:

“There are very, very complex and serious issues that are associated with this case. Those need to be thoroughly, but very carefully, dealt with, examined, looked at and analyzed.”

It is reported that Nick Reiner had gotten into an argument with his parents at Conan O’ Brien’s Christmas party on December 13, 2025, and was behaving strangely. The couple reportedly left the party after a loud argument with Nick.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” one source told PEOPLE.

Another insider told the news outlet that Rob and Michelle were patient with Nick and did everything they could.

“They tried everything — giving him space, keeping him close — but his struggles are so deep. It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare.”

