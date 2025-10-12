Who is Chance Englebert’s wife? All we know about missing Moorcroft man as human remains discovered near Scotts Bluff

Human remains found near Scotts Bluff National Monument, Nebraska suspected to be that of Chance Englebert [Representational Image] (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

The mystery behind Chance Englebert’s whereabouts might have an unfortunate culmination.

Multiple outlets reported that law enforcement officials discovered human skeletal remains near Scotts Bluff National Monument, Gering, on Friday, October 10. According to the Englebert Family, they were contacted by the authorities, who suspected that the discovery might have a connection to Chance's disappearance.

The then-25-year-old Moorcroft, Wyoming, man went missing on July 6, 2019, from Gering, Nebraska. Chance was visiting his wife, Baylee Englebert, and her family in the city with her and their infant son.

According to the Navigating Advocacy Podcast, the couple had been married for less than a year when the husband disappeared.

Baylee, then 19, met the 24-year-old Chance in 2018, and they got married in October of that year. The pair welcomed their first and only son, Banks, in May 2019.

According to the Navigating Advocacy Podcast, Baylee was a stay-at-home mom at the time. She was reportedly considering joining a nursing program.

The couple and their son visited Baylee’s family in Gering in July 2019, but Chance Englebert went missing soon after.

According to Cowboy State Daily, the Moorcroft man’s grandmother, Linda Kluender, put up a reward of $200,000 for a year for anyone to provide information about her missing grandchild, but nothing helped.

More than 6 years ago, Chance Englebert left his in-laws’ home on foot following an alleged argument

Englebert (born December 1993), went on a golf outing with his wife’s father and her sister’s boyfriend, on the day of his disappearance.

According to Cowboy State Daily, Chance was between jobs after being laid off from his position at a coal mine.

While the Moorcroft man was supposed to start a new job soon, an alleged argument happened between him and his father-in-law.

According to the Navigating Advocacy Podcast, Chance called Baylee to pick her up and asserted that he wanted to return to Wyoming.

After she took her back to her family home, he reportedly walked away in anger.

According to WyoFind.org, Chance was last seen on a surveillance camera walking alone in Terrytown, between Gering and Scottsbluff.

The last-ever message sent from Englebert’s phone at 9:08 p.m. on July 6, 2019, included a series of numbers and emojis, which made no sense. For more than six years, his whereabouts have remained unknown.

The Englebert family hired a private detective, announced a reward, and created a Facebook page, “Help Find Chance Englebert,” to seek answers behind his disappearance.

On Friday, October 10, law enforcement agencies uncovered human remains near Scotts Bluff National Monument.

Chance Englebert’s family posted the same on their Facebook page and wrote:

“Early this morning, our family was contacted by Law Enforcement officials in Scottsbluff County. We were informed of a discovery that may be related to the disappearance of Chance.”

They highlighted:

“At this critical juncture, we need to emphasize that there is no positive identification or additional evidence to confirm that the individual is Chance.”

The Englebert Family asked the community to maintain patience and respect, allowing the authorities “to conduct their thorough investigation.”

The post added that the family is “waiting for official confirmation and further information” from the law enforcement officials.

They also asked the readers to pray and hope that the recent discovery brings closure for them “or for another family searching for their missing loved one..”