Who is Cindy McCain? Meghan McCain’s mom and Jon McCain’s widow suffers stroke

Cindy McCain, wife of the late U.S. Senator John McCain stands on the sidelines before the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Washington Redskins at State Farm Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Cindy McCain, widow of the late U.S. Senator John McCain and a prominent humanitarian, is recovering at her home in Arizona after she experienced a mild stroke. The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), which she heads as executive director, confirmed on October 9, 2025, that the 71-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

In a statement, McCain thanked the medical staff in Italy where she had been treated, said she was “progressing well” in her recovery, and was looking forward to continuing her recovery process in Arizona with her family.

The WFP added that she would be returning to her job at the WFP's Rome headquarters after a four-to-six-week medical leave.

This is not the first time McCain has faced a health scare, She suffered a stroke in 2004, when she was 49, which doctors said was caused partly by high blood pressure, a well-known stroke risk factor.

Keeping Cindy McCain in my prayers and wishing her a swift, full recovery.



Grateful for her ongoing work at the WFP and the lives she touches every day. Arizona is with you, Cindy. pic.twitter.com/7sSzrjoL69 — Rep. Greg Stanton (@RepGregStanton) October 10, 2025

Cindy Hensley McCain has built a profession characterized by philanthropy, global leadership, and advocacy around humanitarian issues. In March 2023, she was appointed by the former US President Joe Biden as the Executive Director of the World Food Programme after being the US Ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome.

With her at the helm, WFP is still on the front-lines of delivering food assistance to 100 million people in over 80 countries in response to crises of hunger stemming from war, poverty, and climate change.

McCain has garnered praise for her commitment to addressing food insecurity around the globe and for her service to the most vulnerable people in the world.

A look into Cindy Hensley McCain's family and other humanitarian works

Cindy McCain, who was born into a wealthy family, is the daughter of Jim Hensley, who founded Hensley Beverage Company, one of the largest distributors of Anheuser Busch in the United States.

Following her father's passing in 2000, she inherited the business and ultimately became chair of the business. Although she rarely talks about wealth, the popularity of the company has made the McCains one of the wealthiest families in Arizona.

Prior to her diplomatic appointments, she served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees with the McCain Institute for International Leadership, located at Arizona State University, overseeing programs associated with human rights, anti-human trafficking, and leadership based on dignity and integrity.

In addition to all this, she also served on multiple boards, including Project C.U.R.E., CARE, Operation Smile, Halo Trust, and others.

Cindy wed John McCain in 1980, after he had a career as a naval officer and as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. They would raise four children together, one of whom is Meghan McCain, a television host and author.

John McCain later became a US Senator representing Arizona from 1987 until his death from brain cancer in 2018. He was also the Republican nominee for president in 2008. During her spouse's time in office, Cindy had a relatively low public profile, though she was respected for her consistent support and her independent philanthropic efforts.

While she rehabilitates from her recent stroke, Cindy McCain remains an important figure globally, a businesswoman-turned-humanitarian, whose journey reflects compassion for others and commitment to service throughout her life.