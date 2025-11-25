DOGE calls Reuters "fake news" as it debunks reports about the department going out of existence with 8 months left on its charter

Department of Government Efficiency website displayed on a laptop screen and Department of Government Efficiency logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on March 28, 2025. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DOGE recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and called out Reuters for reporting "fake news." For the unversed, Reuters published an article on November 24, suggesting that DOGE had stopped existing about eight months before its scheduled conclusion. Reuters further claimed that former DOGE employees were serving new roles in administration.

The tweet by DOGE read,

"As usual, this is fake news from @Reuters. President Trump was given a mandate by the American people to modernize the federal government and reduce waste, fraud and abuse. Just last week, DOGE terminated 78 wasteful contracts and saved taxpayers $335M. We'll be back in a few days with our regularly scheduled Friday update. 🇺🇸"

The tweet garnered massive traction on social media with more than 2.5 million views as well as over 34.3K likes on the platform. The comment section was filled with mixed reactions, with some supporting DOGE and others raising questions. One user addressed the initiative and asked,

"If you're saving the US money, and tariffs are bringing money into the US, why is the deficit rising?"

Further in the Reuters article, the outlet claimed that they asked about DOGE's status earlier this month to Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. According to their reports, Kupor claimed that it did not exist anymore and that it was no longer a "centralized entity."

According to Scott Kupor and more files reviewed by the outlet, a lot of DOGE's functions were taken over by the OPM, the federal government's human resources office. The outlet suggested that at least two former DOGE employees had gotten involved in National Design Studio, which is a new body.

Joe Gebbia, Airbnb co-founder, is reportedly known to be heading the new body. According to the outlet, President Trump has directed Gebbia to beautify government websites.

Scott Kupor tweeted that Reuters had edited his statements about DOGE

As previously mentioned, Reuters has cited statements made by the Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor. According to the outlet, it was Kupor who confirmed that DOGE did not exist anymore. However, Kupor had something else to say on his social media platform. He said,

"Good editing by @reuters— I spliced my full comments across paragraphs 2/3 to create a grabbing headline. 🙂 The truth is: DOGE may not have centralized leadership under @USDS. But the principles of DOGE remain alive and well..."

Kupor further wrote,

"DOGE catalyzed these changes; the agencies, along with @USOPM and @WHOMB, will institutionalize them!"

More than 75K netizens have viewed the post, and over a hundred have liked it since the time it was posted. Scott Kupor further cited a link to another story posted on the official website of the US Office of Personnel Management and called it the "real story." Kupor's tweet garnered a number of mixed responses as well.

While some concluded that DOGE still existed, others pointed out that the article that he shared did not talk about DOGE even once. Some stated that while they supported DOGE in the first place, they felt skeptical, given the fact that DOGE was not under "centralized control."

Despite the speculations, DOGE has clarified that it has not gone out of existence.