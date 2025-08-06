Who is Edward Coristine? Parents and all about controversial Elon Musk DOGE hire Big Balls assaulted in carjacking incident

Former DOGE employe, Edward Coristine (aka Big Balls), was reportedly assaulted in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, August 4 (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Former DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) staffer, Edward Coristine, better known as Big Balls, is back in the news. He was reportedly left injured after being attacked in an attempted carjacking, a police report said, per The Washington Post. The incident happened on Sunday, August 3, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Edward Coristine is a 19-year-old known for being one of the young techies appointed by Elon Musk earlier this year to DOGE. According to WIRED, Big Balls was listed as an “expert” for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Before joining the second Trump administration’s initiative, Edward Coristine was an intern at the Musk-founded Neuralink, per Bloomberg.

The Washington Post reported that the young DOGE employee assumed the role of senior adviser at the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), potentially gaining access to sensitive information. Later, WIRED cited a government source who revealed that Coristine was listed as a staff member for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

For those unaware, Edward was born in December 2005 to Anna Martynova and Charles Coristine. The ex-DOGE worker’s mother is reportedly the daughter of an executed KGB agent, per the Independent. At the same time, his father, Charles, is CEO of LesserEvil, a Connecticut-based snack company.

Edward, a college dropout, also has a controversial past. He was fired by Path Network in 2022 for allegedly leaking confidential data to a rival company. According to Reuters, he was also involved in helping a cybercrime ring, EGodly. He reportedly provided tech support to the cybercrime group in 2022.

Following Musk’s exit, Edward Coristine was appointed as a permanent employee at the General Services Administration (GSA), per WIRED. However, he resigned by the end of June and was later reported to be working at the Social Security Administration (SSA).

Trump and Musk react to attack on Edward Coristine; call for federalizing Washington, D.C.



The 45th and 47th US President took to his Truth Social account to post an image of the former DOGE employee, Big Balls, after he was assaulted. Trump shared his anger, highlighting crime in Washington, D.C. POTUS wrote:



“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local ‘youths’ and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released.”



Trump remarked that the alleged criminals were not afraid of the Law Enforcement agencies and claimed that “nothing ever happens to them.” The President vowed:



“[B]ut it’s going to happen now!”



He suggested changing Washington, D.C.’s laws to prosecute minor criminals, as young as 14, as adults. He mentioned the recent case of Edward Coristine:



“The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see.”



Trump warned that if crime in D.C. doesn’t get under control, his administration “will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City.” He added:



“[We will] run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man [Edward Coristine], and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime.”





He concluded with another warning to use his power to federalize Washington, D.C. Trump’s Truth Social post soon made its way to X, with his former political ally, Elon Musk, tweeting a screenshot of the statement. The SpaceX founder wrote:



“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.”



Like Trump, Musk voiced a similar opinion and claimed that it is time to federalize Washington, D.C.