How to get free Burger King Whoppers this week? Complete details explained

Burger King and Walmart+ have teamed up once again to offer customers a limited-time promotion: a free Whopper sandwich each day, with a qualifying purchase. This promotion, available for a short time, is part of the continued collaboration between the fast-food chain and the retail membership service.

The deal lasts from Tuesday, August 5, to Monday, August 11. To qualify, you need to be an active member of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program and Walmart's Walmart+ subscription service. Eligible customers can get one free Whopper each day during the deal if they spend at least $1. But this offer doesn't work for delivery orders and isn't available during breakfast hours—except at some places that take part.

How to connect your accounts to use the offer?

You need to connect your Walmart+ account with your Burger King Royal Perks account. Here's how to do it:

Open the Walmart app and sign in to your account.

Go to the "Walmart+ membership" part in your account settings.

Find the "Burger King Savings benefit" and click "Get started."

This will take you to the Burger King app, where you should tap "Link accounts" to finish the process. Folks without the Burger King app on their phones need to grab it from their app store before they can move forward.

How to redeem the free whopper?

Customers can unlock the promotion after linking their accounts. There are different ways to claim it:

In-store : Enter the six-digit code from the Burger King app when paying at the register.

: Enter the six-digit code from the Burger King app when paying at the register. Online or via app : Go to the "Offers" section in the Burger King app, activate the promotion, and add it to a $1+ eligible order.

: Go to the "Offers" section in the Burger King app, activate the promotion, and add it to a $1+ eligible order. Through the website: Log in at bk.com and use the deal during checkout.

Each customer can redeem one free Whopper per day while the promotion lasts.

Burger King and Walmart+ celebrate anniversary with exclusive whopper deal

Burger King and Walmart+ first teamed up in the summer of 2024, and this latest offer celebrates that partnership's anniversary. The collaboration gave Walmart+ members perks like 25% off digital orders and a free Whopper every three months.

By connecting their loyalty programs, they aim to give more value to their members using cross-brand promotions. This week's Whopper deal shows how partnerships between brands can provide benefits beyond just one company. The deal ends on August 11. Customers who want to join should link their accounts in order to enjoy the full offer.