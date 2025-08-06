Who is Priya Jain? Joshua Jackson sparks romance rumors with Eric Dane’s ex

Joshua Jackson (Image via Getty)

Joshua Jackson, 47, is back in the headlines for the women in his life, first Priya Jain, and then Katie Holmes. The spotlight is now on him after he was spotted with Eric Dane's ex, Priya. Onlookers also found him having a great time with his ex, Katie Holmes, on August 5, as they shot a scene for their upcoming film, Happy Hours.

While his association with Holmes was a professional commitment, his outing with Jain grabbed netizens' curiosity. Their recent coffee outing in New York City turned heads and prompted romance speculations.

Before Joshua, she was romantically linked with Eric Dane. The duo was also often photographed during their public appearances, the first glimpse being their time together dining at a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood.

According to her IMDb profile, she is an American actress of Indian heritage, born in Orange County, California.

Joshua Jackson and Priya Jain fueled dating buzz

According to a report by She Knows, as Yahoo cited, the Daily Mail obtained pictures of the rumored couple crossing the road, chatting with a coffee takeaway in Priya's hand on Sunday. Reportedly, the The Mighty Ducks trilogy star is 20 years older than her new alleged beau.

For their date, Jackson kept his look comfortable with a white shirt paired with grey linen trousers and loafers. Jain also kept her look minimal yet stylish. She donned a grey crop top, a denim jacket, and a blue jeans. To complete her ensemble, she accessorised with a Gucci handbag and white heeled boots.

Neither of them has confirmed the rumors. As of now, there is no certainty of romance brewing between the duo or when they began seeing each other, if at all.

Joshua Jackson married Jodie Turner‑Smith in December 2019, and they welcomed their daughter, Juno. After three years of marriage, they went their separate ways and moved on with their lives.

Following the divorce, he reportedly began romancing Lupita Nyong'o, which lasted until the following year. As per She Knows, he also dated model Nastassja Roberts for a while.

Everything we know about Joshua Jackson's alleged beau, Priya Jain

The 27-year-old Not Without Hope actress has often found herself in the limelight. At the same time, her professional timeline is as interesting as her romantic journey.

A look at her career

In 2017, Priya Jain made her debut in the Hollywood industry with her performance as Marian in Wildflower. According to IMDb, she trained for her acting skills with Upright Citizens Brigade, Lesly Khan, Killian, and Judy Kain before beginning her journey as a professional for Mike Hermos's film. Before relocating to New York in 2019, she also appeared in Vital Signs for Apple TV.

After shifting to the Big Apple, her focus was on receiving training for acting. Meanwhile, she also indulged in modeling and working on intensive stage fighting. By taking a brief break from the screens, she launched her clothing brand, Naked Lynx, in 2020. According to her Instagram bio, she is the designer, operator, and founder of the line. South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Naked Lynx's website describes the brand as:

"made, manufactured and designed responsibly between New York City and Los Angeles for the babe that likes to be seaside in Malibu or poolside in the Hamptons"

Priya's entrepreneurial journey has been quite a success. From celebrities and influencers donning her products to honorary features in renowned fashion magazines, her clothing line appears to be a hit among consumers.

2023 marked a significant year in her acting career as she filmed three films that year. After shifting back to California, she immersed herself in projects and shot for Not Without Hope, Deep Water, and The Canyon. Interestingly, she was also a producer of The Canyon. Her acting portfolio also features roles in Cruel Intentions, Running to Stand Still, and Knock Out.

Born on August 26, 1997, in Orange County, California, she has Indian ancestry. Born and brought up in the United States, she has resided there since the beginning.

Eric Dane was previously linked with Priya romantically, though neither of them commented on the speculations. However, it seems they have reached an impasse in their alleged relationship, as the Grey's Anatomy star was seen making his red carpet debut with Janell Shirtcliff during the premiere of Countdown in June 2025. According to Page Six, Jain felt "blindsided" seeing his rumored boyfriend with another woman.