"This isn't what humanity needs": Internet in frenzy as Frida launches limited-edition Breast Milk ice cream

Frida and OddFellows Release Breast Milk-Inspired Ice Cream Flavor

Frida, a company that creates products for parents, has partnered with OddFellows, an ice cream business in New York, to introduce a new and unusual ice cream flavor: Breast Milk Ice Cream. This flavor, available for a limited time, has caught people's attention on social media and the internet because it's such a unique idea, and people wonder what's in it.

Even though it's called Breast Milk Ice Cream, it doesn't have any real human breast milk in it. Instead, they've tried to make it taste like breast milk. Frida says the ice cream is both sweet and salty, feels smooth in your mouth, and has a bit of a honey taste. They've added bovine colostrum to make it more like the milk mothers produce right after giving birth.

Frida has launched a limited-edition breast milk ice cream🍦 pic.twitter.com/khIpwSG4Rq — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 6, 2025

Netizens react to Frida's limited-edition Breast Milk Ice Cream

Social media users have flooded platforms with mixed reactions to Frida's Breast Milk Ice Cream, ranging from disgust to sarcastic humor.

"this isnt what humanity needs," an X user commented on the new ice cream.

"For sure, this is not real milk from a human. That would be completely unsanitary and just disgusting on all levels," another user reacted.

Some questioned the concept’s hygiene and taste, while others joked about the flavor’s rarity and boldness.

"That just sounds so disgusting," one wrote.

"Unfortunately, I'm sure there's "people" out there that this is their fetish," another commented.

"Yall ain’t had milk from the source and it shows," one user mentioned.

"Limited edition, you say? Sounds like they know a thing or two about rarity! Very... *bold*," another user wrote.

What’s inside Frida’s breast milk ice cream, and where to get it?

The ice cream's recipe has ingredients you'd expect in high-end frozen desserts: milk, heavy cream, egg yolks, sugar, and skim milk powder. It also contains salted caramel flavoring, honey syrup, dextrose, invert sugar, and liposomal bovine colostrum. To keep it stable and give it color, the makers add guar gum, FD&C Red 40, and yellow food coloring. They use a bit of propylparaben to make it last longer.

The flavor concept has its roots in people's fascination with breast milk. Many adults wonder about its taste, a topic that's sparked lots of chatter on social media. Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Ashley Graham have talked about trying it. Frida's campaign seems to capitalize on this buzz, offering a fun twist in the shape of a store-bought treat. Frida and OddFellows kicked off their promotion for this flavor earlier in the year with several online efforts. Their ads feature images such as a vehicle sporting "Breast Milk Ice Cream" logos, along with messages urging people to "try it yourself."

You can buy the ice cream right now on Frida's website. Each container costs $12.99, and you have to get at least two containers per order. They'll ship it anywhere in the U.S. Besides being available online, the flavor is showcased at a special pop-up event at OddFellows' Dumbo location in Brooklyn, New York. From August 5 to 10, guests can try the ice cream, with free scoops offered during set times—from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on August 6 and August 10.