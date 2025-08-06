What happened to Elon Musk hire Edward Coristine aka Big Balls? Trump threatens to federalize Washington over DOGE employee attack

President Donald Trump with Elon Musk in March, 2025 (Image via Getty)

Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, who was one of the first employees linked to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), was attacked in an alleged carjacking incident on August 3 in Washington DC.

19-year-old Coristine was present at the central location of Logan Circle in the city, when he, alongside Emily Bryant, another DOGE affiliate, were targeted by “approximately 10 juveniles surrounding the complainants’ vehicle,” according to a police report obtained by Wired.

The report states that Coristine was assaulted by the group when they made a comment about taking the vehicle, when Coristine pushed Bryant out of the way.

As per Wired, a police patrol which noticed the assault, approached the location when the attackers fled on foot. The police report mentions that “officers were able to stop just two of the subjects,” who were arrested for unarmed carjacking.

The report also notes that a black iPhone 16 was stolen in the attack, according to Wired.

we just cut $10B in contracts at the DoD and a few other agencies @DOGE



if you want to work on hard problems saving the American taxpayer billions, apply: https://t.co/xc6squrGf1 — Edward Coristine (@as400495) June 29, 2025

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk respond to the attack on Edward “Big Balls” Coristine

Edward “Big Balls” Coristine, a technologist who became involved with Department of Government Efficiency’s efforts to downsize government operations, was once of the most visible member of the team, according to The Guardian.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack on Coristine by calling for Washington DC to be federalized in wake of the increase in violent crime in the city. Posting an image of a bruised and bloodied man, Trump took to the Truth social media platform to write,

“Crime in Washington, D.C., is totally out of control. Local “youths” and gang members, some only 14, 15, and 16-years-old, are randomly attacking, mugging, maiming, and shooting innocent Citizens, at the same time knowing that they will be almost immediately released. They are not afraid of Law Enforcement because they know nothing ever happens to them, but it’s going to happen now! The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these “minors” as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14.”

Trump also referenced the assault on Coristine. Although the President did not mention him by name, Wired confirmed that the person mentioned in the post, as well as in the photograph was Coristine. Trump added,

“The most recent victim was beaten mercilessly by local thugs. Washington, D.C., must be safe, clean, and beautiful for all Americans and, importantly, for the World to see. If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City, and run this City how it should be run, and put criminals on notice that they’re not going to get away with it anymore. Perhaps it should have been done a long time ago, then this incredible young man, and so many others, would not have had to go through the horrors of Violent Crime. If this continues, I am going to exert my powers, and FEDERALIZE this City. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Elon Musk, who exited DOGE in May this year, reposted President Trump’s words on X, and while echoing the call to federalize Wahisngton DC, wrote,

“A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC. A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her. It is time to federalize DC.”

A few days ago, a gang of about a dozen young men tried to assault a woman in her car at night in DC.



A @Doge team member saw what was happening, ran to defend her and was severely beaten to the point of concussion, but he saved her.



It is time to federalize DC. pic.twitter.com/RPHKj7J3ti — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2025

About Edward Coristine’s work in the government

During his association with the governemnet, Edward Coristine, who became popular online under his handle, ‘Big Balls,’ worked with General Services Administration and attended meetings related to the golden Visa, and with the Treasury Department, according to another report by Wired.

During a roundtable with Fox News, Coristine spoke about his work in the government and explained,

“So one of our initiatives is to root out fraud and waste, and to do that we started looking at the payment computers. And, as mentioned earlier, there’s no accounting of what payments actually go to in the payment computer.”

Although Coristine resigned from the government in June, CBS notes that he joined Social Security Administration to “improving the functionality of the Social Security website.”

Before joining DOGE, Coristine started a company called DiamondCDN while in high school, which was criticized for providing network services to a website operated by cybercriminals, noted The Guardian.