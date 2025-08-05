Is Barron Trump Sydney Sweeney fan? Viral Donald Trump claim debunked

Barron Trump at the second inauguration of his father Donald Trump in January 2025 (Image via Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

A statement attributed to the US President asserting that Barron Trump is very fond of Sydney Sweeney recently went viral on X.

Many internet users have been quick to believe the sensational claim about the POTUS' youngest child. However, neither Barron Trump nor his father, President Donald J. Trump (aka DJT), has ever claimed that the 19-year-old is a Sydney Sweeney fan.

Born in March 2006, Barron has made rare public appearances despite being the son of the current US head of state. He has largely maintained a private persona, unlike many of his family members.

The younger Trump has never given an interview, let alone ever mentioned being a fan of the Euphoria actress. At the same time, Barron doesn’t have any official social media accounts. In 2018, Melania Trump, Barron’s mother, remarked on her son’s online presence when he was 12 during an appearance at Virginia-based Liberty University (via CBS News):



“He doesn't have a social media (handle) yet – he's not interested in it. He's all into sport.”



Previously, the POTUS also mentioned Barron and praised him during his inaugural address in January 2024. The younger Trump received huge applause from the crowd at the time. Donald Trump has refrained from speaking about his teen son’s love life on social media or during his interviews.

Thus, the viral claim that the US President called Barron Trump a fan of Sydney Sweeney is false.

The fake Donald Trump claim about Barron Trump, explained



Barron Trump and Sydney Sweeney would have some great looking kids. pic.twitter.com/MAlXppWpip

— Tim (@Dragonboy155) August 4, 2025

A screenshot of one of DJT’s Truth Social posts began circulating on X recently. The false statement featured in the picture read:



“I’m happy to hear that Sydney Sweeney is registered as an official Republican. I always knew she had GREAT TALENT.”



The statement continues:



“My son Barron seems to be very fond of her. He has a good eye! Congratulations to Sydney on her MASSIVE SUCCESS!”



DJT never posted the claim on his Truth Social account. Furthermore, the screenshot mentions “(satire)” under the username, clarifying that the post was meant to parody the US President. However, despite the clarification, many have seemingly believed that the POTUS wrote the Truth Social post.

While Trump did not mention his son Barron, he praised Sweeney for her recent American Eagle ad. The POTUS dedicated a Truth Social post to The White Lotus Season 1 star and the clothing brand.