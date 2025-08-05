What happened to Terry Reid? Health struggles explored as musician dies at 75

Celebrated musician Terry Reid dies after cancer battle.

Singer Terry Reid, who was suffering from cancer, passed away at 75 on Monday, August 4. The world knew him as Terry Reid, the musician who famously declined offers to front Led Zeppelin and Deep Purple. Though mainstream superstardom eluded him, Reid carved out a rock‑and‑soul path entirely his own. His passing has prompted questions about his death, and what's less often discussed, his long‑standing health struggles as a celebrated musician.

Reid’s story isn’t about missed opportunities but about resilience, creativity, and enduring influence, even if the chart hits never came. Whether you first heard him in a 1970s live cut or as a session whisper behind a more familiar voice, his presence was unmistakable, and now, that presence is going to be greatly mourned.

What happened to Terry Reid? Death and health struggles of the musician

Terry Reid has died at the age of 75, following a fierce battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. The guitarist‑vocalist‑songwriter, nicknamed “Superlungs” for his staggering vocal range, was forced to cancel a European tour in July "due to medical issues arising from recent treatment for cancer". He had been undergoing ongoing treatment for the illness, supported by a fan‑organized fundraiser to help cover expenses. This fundraising appeal, started by friends and family, underscored the severity of his condition in recent months.

Friends, fellow musicians, and fans paid tribute immediately upon news of his death. Legendary blues‑rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa described Reid as “one of the greatest to ever do it and a beautiful person and soul” in a social media statement. A bereavement post on social media from Americana Music Society confirmed “he had been battling cancer” and mourned his passing at 75.

Reid was born Terrance James Reid in St Neots, England, in November 1949, and emerged in the 1960s as a young voice with big ambition.

After singing with Peter Jay and the Jaywalkers his talent brought him invitations to join what became Led Zeppelin (from Jimmy Page) and Deep Purple (via Ritchie Blackmore). Reid declined both, preferring autonomy over fame. He later remarked that he’d rather be known for helping form Zeppelin by recommending Robert Plant and John Bonham, telling Page,

“not only is Robert perfect, you’ve got to get the drummer – he’s an animal”.

Despite never joining a mega‑band, Reid forged a career his way; through supporting Cream, Jethro Tull, Fleetwood Mac, and the Rolling Stones; releasing seven studio albums (from Bang Bang, You're Terry Reid in 1968 to The Driver in 1991), and working as a session musician with Jackson Browne, Bonnie Raitt, Graham Nash and others. His music has also surfaced in movie soundtracks like The Devil’s Rejects and Up in the Air.

Over the past months he endured a serious decline in health, battling cancer aggressively and relying on the help of his musical community to get through. Tour cancellations, cancellations of UK, Irish and Norwegian shows for late 2025 were announced in advance as his condition worsened.