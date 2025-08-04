David Roach GoFundMe sees surge in donations following Junkyard vocalist’s death, raises over $37,000 from over 500 donors

Lead singer David Roach is shown performing on stage during a live concert appearance with Junkyard on July 28, 1991 in Bristol, Connecticut. (Photo by John Atashian/Getty Images)

The music world is mourning the passing of David Roach, the lead singer for the hard rock band Junkyard, who died at 59 after battling aggressive skin cancer.

Following his death, a GoFundMe campaign started to cover his medical expenses and living expenses has seen a massive spike in donations, now raising more than $37,000 from over 500 donations.

David Roach was diagnosed in January with aggressive squamous cell carcinoma of the head, neck, and throat.

Roach's diagnosis was announced to fans in June, with an emotional Instagram post by Junkyard in which the band expressed their sadness and asked for a little support from fans during what they said was an "incredibly challenging time."

The fundraiser, started by his wife Jennifer Michael and two other individuals, was initially created to assist the couple in dealing with their financial burden as his health declined.

According to the fundraiser page, Jennifer had taken leave from work to be Roach's full-time caregiver as they waited for disability support and caregiver approval, which supposedly can often take months.



David who is a friend to all is in the fight of his life battling aggressive squamous cell carcinoma affecting his head, neck, and throat. Currently David requires around the clock care and supervision. David’s fiancé Jennifer has had to step away from traditional employment to become his full time care giver. The campaign read.



Supporters rallied to help in large numbers. Their donations have continued to roll in since Roach's passing on August 3. Hundreds have donated and sent personal messages and tributes.

A look into David Roach's recent marriage to Jennifer Michael and Junkyard's tribute

David Roach's death occurred only two weeks after he married Jennifer in a beautiful ceremony with friends and band members. Photos of the singer spread online, showing him in a wheelchair exchanging vows.

Junkyard honored their front man with an emotional post on social media, which stated:



"It’s devastating and life-altering, and we’re trying to navigate through the emotions and uncertainty that come with it,"





David Roach was in the band Junkyard. You can also buy a tee shirt, to help pay for his medical expenses, which would help his wife keep their home. 3 tee designs!https://t.co/BnJ0V9unzz

— Tangy Daiquiri 🍹🍹🍹 (@TangyDaiquiri) August 5, 2025

On the other hand, bandmate Chris Gates posted a tribute on Instagram saying:



"I loved him like a little brother. We had our ups and downs, but that never changed. My condolences to his brother and sisters … I'll miss playing music with him, but he'll always be an important part of me."



Roach originally joined Junkyard in 1987 and helped the band get traction towards the end of the '80s, having signed a contract with Geffen Records. The band collectively stopped playing in the early '90s, but reunited around 2000, where they continued to play for loyal fans around the country.