McDonalds launches new-themed McDonaldland Meal: Complete menu, collectibles, and more explored

Ronald McDonald and crew return in McDonald’s new collectible-packed McDonaldland Meal.

McDonalds is bringing back a slice of childhood magic with its brand-new McDonaldland‑themed meal, and yes, it arrives with exclusive collectables and secret‑flavor shake magic. Launching on August 12, 2025, this limited-time offering taps into the nostalgia of Ronald McDonald and crew for fans both old and new.

Within this whimsical package, customers get a classic Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a 10‑piece Chicken McNuggets, World Famous Fries, and the signature Mt. McDonaldland Shake, whose pastel blue lava and pink cloud appearance hides a surprise flavor. Each meal also includes a collectible tin (one of six designs), packed with postcards, stickers, and memorabilia tied to McDonaldland characters.

Whether you’re chasing a childhood flashback or just curious, the McDonaldland Meal is bringing back fun with flair.

The McDonaldland Meal: Complete menu, collectables, and more explored

The new‑themed McDonaldland Meal rolls in on August 12, 2025, across U.S. locations, as long as supplies last. At its core: a choice of a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a 10‑piece Chicken McNuggets, accompanied by classic World Famous Fries, and the show‑stopping Mt. McDonaldland Shake, a pastel blue and pink concoction inspired by the fictional volcano, with its flavor kept delightfully mysterious until you sip.

Most eye‑catching: each meal comes with one of six collectible tins, each featuring artwork tied to McDonaldland icons, Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Hamburglar, Birdie, Mayor McCheese, or the Fry Friends. Inside, you’ll find postcards, stickers, and other printed keepsakes that evoke the golden‑era charm of the ’70s animated campaign and vintage marketing materials.

This isn’t just a meal, it’s a mini tour of McDonaldland. The marketing, revealed via press release, leans into the characters first introduced in the early 1970s in flagship commercials. As Jennifer “JJ” Healan, McDonald’s VP of U.S. marketing, explained:

“...there’s an entire magical world of McDonaldland filled with characters, places and lore... for the first time in decades we are taking fans on a trip to McDonaldland with an immersive experience…”.

The shake is a nod to Mt. McDonaldland, the fictional volcano that spews blue “lava” and drifts pink cloud vapors, which are now transformed into your drink. It’s intentionally silent on flavor, promising intrigue to match its look.

To extend the theme beyond meals, McDonald’s has teamed up with PacSun and Away. From August 12, PacSun drops brightly hued McDonaldland-inspired graphic tees and sweats, ready for fans to wear their favorite characters. And, beginning August 18, Away retail locations will hand out free luggage tags and bag charms with select purchases, official accessories for your trip to McDonaldland IRL.

This limited‑time offering follows a strategy: lean into nostalgia (think 2024’s Collector’s Meal, July 2025’s Snack Wrap return), tap fan excitement, and deliver collectible value alongside familiar menu items. With only six tins available, collectors will likely scramble to complete sets.

In short, the McDonaldland Meal gives you the usual (burger or nuggets plus fries), adds whimsical mystery with the Mt. McDonaldland Shake, and makes the offering collectible gold with those character tins packed with keepsakes.

Tie‑in merch collaborations give fans ways to show off their fandom beyond the drive‑thru. And according to the brand, this marks the first full return of the McDonaldland cast in over two decades, which really is the big draw for nostalgia seekers and curious newcomers alike.