MrBeast reportedly planning an actual million-dollar Hunger Games

MrBeast (Image via Getty)

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, has been making headlines for his distinctive content style, out-of-the-box ideas, and generous philanthropic efforts for years. His unique concept of content creation has often captivated millions of fans worldwide.

His latest announcement for inspired content has got his followers talking excitedly. Recently, the world's most subscribed YouTuber expressed his desire to recreate The Hunger Games in real life.

The 27-year-old internet sensation aspires to shoot his video following the actual approach of the action film series, and of course, exclude the killings and deaths, according to a report by Dexerto.

MrBeast says he wants to recreate The Hunger Games in real life, with $1 million going to the winner, but without using real weapons pic.twitter.com/TQpHevrdwr — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) August 5, 2025

While the idea sounds thrilling and intriguing, details regarding its confirmation, filming schedule, and chosen participants will be shared later, if and when the thoughts eventually develop into an actual video.

A look at MrBeast's plan for Hunger Games-like video

Recently, MrBeast opened up about his views on a real-life event inspired by The Hunger Games. While the adrenaline-filled competition sounds spectacular, what caught everyone's attention is the prize money. While discussing his plans for one of his new videos, he revealed featuring a $1 million prize for the winner of The Hunger Games-like contest.

Most netizens are vividly aware of MrBeast's extravagant YouTube challenges. In the past, we saw him spending millions of dollars on his videos, and certainly earning an exponential revenue by the end.

While a simple declaration from his end has already stirred conversations online, leaving fans excitedly anticipating further announcements, his larger-than-life idea to create a video similar to The Hunger Games has already faced an obstacle. One of the biggest challenges is to sort out the logistics that perfectly align with the proposal of setting up a survival-themed competition in a safe space for the competitors, as per Dexerto.

MrBeast wants to recreate "The Hunger Games" in real life on YouTube 👀 pic.twitter.com/cw3Vi03U5z — MrBeast updates (@mrbeast_update) August 5, 2025

In a recent conversation, MrBeast talked about featuring 26 people in the high-intensity game. According to his statement, the host will take them to an island where every competitor will battle it out by participating in brutal face-offs, mirroring the essence of The Hunger Games.

The clip of Donaldson disclosing his energetic plan for his new video, shared by MrBeast updates (@mrbeast_update) on the X (formerly Twitter) platform, has been making the rounds. His fan pages are also sharing snippets of the video on social media sites.

Surprised to hear the hosts bringing up his plans for the adventurous game, he reacted, saying,

"I don't know where you guys are getting your intel from. Well, yes, obviously, we won't kill people. But yeah, man, you must have talked to my team."

While chatting about the notion, he further shared,

"I’ve been sitting on this idea where it’d be fun to grab potentially 26 random people, put them on an island, and not use real weapons, maybe like laser tag or something, and then the last remaining one wins a million dollars to recreate Hunger Games in real life."

Looking back at his earlier dynamic videos inspired by hit fictions, Jimmy chimed in, adding,

"I think that'd absolutely crush because we recreated Squid Games. We also rebuilt Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, and I have a chocolate company. You know, we gave like golden tickets, brought people out. People loved it. So a lot of times, we just bring these fictional ideas to life, and people love seeing it."

MrBeast says he wants to recreate The Hunger Games in real life, with the winner taking home $1 million pic.twitter.com/rWuQu2Yhvc — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) August 5, 2025

While MrBeast did not assure the certainty of this event on an island based on the storyline of The Hunger Games, his thought has already sparked a buzz online. Seeing his previous videos, shows, and extraordinary challenges, the scale of the game can be expected to be immersive and spectacular in production and delivery.

Previously, Jimmy broke records by launching Season 1 of Beast Games on December 19, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video. The widely discussed reality show featured 1,000 contestants competing for a $5 million prize. Interestingly, it was doubled to $10 million, making it the largest prize in reality TV history.

As revealed by Amazon, it amassed 50 million viewers in just 25 days, according to a Business Insider report. Additionally, it also shattered 44 Guinness World Records. MrBeast’s dominance in the digital space was evident as the series became Amazon Prime's most-watched unscripted show ever. Riding on the wave of its massive success and audience frenzy, the platform has already renewed two more seasons of Beast Games.