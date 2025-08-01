“Twitch CEO 1k ??? that is criminal”: Netizens react as MrBeast reveals creators who donated to provide 2 million people with clean water access

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: MrBeast accepts the Favorite Male Creator award onstage during the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

A blunt verdict exploded across social media just hours after MrBeast revealed the creators’ donation leaderboard for TeamWater, his massive campaign to bring 2 million people clean water. And yes, users were not holding back. The verdict being:

"twitch CEO 1k ??? that is criminal that he is even providing that to them based on his income ???? This why Kick is better"

MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson) is spearheading #TeamWater with a bold $40 million goal. He's joined forces with science creator Mark Rober and the non‑profit WaterAid, repeating the success of #TeamTrees and #TeamSeas. This time, the aim isn’t just the environment; it’s global clean water access that can last for decades. The power of two billion creator subscribers is behind it, and MrBeast is cheering on everyone who jumps in.

MrBeast shared a donation list for TeamWater, and Twitch CEO’s $1K contribution is raising eyebrows online

Here’s the seed of the storm: the official donation list from TeamWater shows Dan Clancy, Twitch’s CEO, donated a mere $1,000. Meanwhile, household names like xQc and Trainwreckstv raked in $400,000 apiece, and mid‑tier streamers like FaZe Rug and Jynxzi each chipped in $100,000.

Videos captured by LosPollosTV and fans laughing at the optics—the platform boss giving pocket change while others poured in tens or hundreds of thousands. This lopsided list sparked fan commentary like wildfire. Here’s a representative snippet from the backlash feed:

“the guy that employs half these dudes donating the least amount 😭✌🏾”—a cheeky jab that a corporate executive avoided being out‑classed by entertainers.

Other netizens piled on with:

“twitch ceo dropping $1k while neon gave 10x is insane 😭”, while another added, “No way he’s a billionaire and only donated $1000”, and of course, the classic - “WHY HASNT KAI CENAT DONATED????? 😭😭🤡🤡”

And that’s where it hit home: no sign of Kai Cenat, the top‑tier Twitch star listed as part of the campaign. His name appeared on the roster, but no confirmation of a check, at least not on the leaderboard where most fans expected it.

The reaction wasn’t just about numbers. Fans questioned the commitment and optics: charity is great, yes, but if the platform leader gives the least, that undercuts the spirit among creators and viewers alike.

Contrast that with MrBeast’s tone when announcing #TeamWater. He and Rober made it clear:

“We’re taking on clean water, because no one should have to live without it.”

Supporters say the huge names backing TeamWater, like Kai, the Stokes Twins, and Dude Perfect, put real muscle behind the cause, and they took turns livestreaming, hosting fundraisers, and delivering impact content as alumni of earlier “Beast campaigns”.

Still, the Twitch CEO's chart breach felt like a mismatch of message vs participation, and netizens were quick to let it sting.

MrBeast’s reveal: Who’s on the TeamWater leaderboard and why it matters

MrBeast recapped which creators stepped up and donated amounts ranging from $10,000 to nearly half a million; it was xQc, Adin Ross, the Stokes Twins, FaZe Rug, and even Sneako. Kai Cenat was named among participating creators, but without a publicized amount so far.

The campaign's target is clear: raise $40 million to fund clean water infrastructure across countries, including Bangladesh, Malawi, Kenya, Colombia, and even parts of the US that struggle with access. The goal: sustainable impact, not a flash moment. With MrBeast’s signature display of creator solidarity, the leaderboard becomes part of the show, but more importantly, it’s charity in action.