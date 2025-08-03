Brandi Passante warns newcomers against joining the auction trade on Storage Wars

Brandi Passante from Storage Wars (Image via Getty)

Storage Wars kicked off its 16th season on June 7, 2025 bringing back fan-favorite cast members and skilled bidders.

Dave Hester made a big return to the show, having been absent since season 12 because of health issues.

Brandi Passante showed up again too, sticking with the show even after she and Jarrod Schulz split up before season 13 began.

On June 27, 2025, Original Productions, the team that is behind the show, put a video on Instagram.

In it, several cast members gave advice to people who want to start buying storage lockers. Most stars gave helpful tips, but Brandi Passante gave a short and strong message: “Don’t do it.”

She didn’t explain more, but her warning was very different from the advice others gave.

The video showed many points of view about what it’s like to be in the storage business.

Some cast members talked about how to plan, what tools to bring, and how to manage money. But others, like Brandi and Dave, said it might be better not to get into the business at all.

Their messages gave fans a clearer picture of the risks and effort involved in this line of work.

Brandi and Dave Hester discourage newcomers from joining Storage Wars

In an Instagram video, Brandi Passante delivered a straightforward piece of advice: "Don't do it."

Her advice suggested that the storage locker business might not be as straightforward as its TV portrayal implies.

Dave Hester shared a similar opinion, telling people to “go to college” instead of joining the auction world. Their views were very different from the rest of the cast, who focused on how to get started in the right way.

Brandi and Dave didn’t go into detail, but both have years of experience on Storage Wars, having seen both wins and losses.

Their advice seemed to be a warning for anyone thinking about getting into the business just because of what they see on screen. It was a reminder that this job comes with risks, planning, and plenty of unknowns.

While the video included many tips from other cast members, Brandi and Dave’s strong opinions stood out.

Their different approach showed that even among experts, views on the business can vary a lot. For these two, the takeaway was simple: the storage auction world isn’t for everyone.

Other Storage Wars stars offer practical tips for new buyers

While Brandi and Dave advised viewers to avoid the locker business, other cast members of Storage Wars provided step-by-step tips for beginners.

Casey Nezhoda recommended having a plan, bringing cash, a truck, a lock, and a flashlight. She shared the importance of being prepared before even bidding on a unit.

Ivy Calvin told newcomers to focus only on what they could see, advising against gambling on boxes with unknown contents.

He suggested using only half their money on uncertain units to minimize potential losses. Laura and Dan Dotson also highlighted the need for financial caution.

Dan warned, “Don’t get emotional. When you’re at the maximum, just stop,” while Laura added that buyers shouldn’t purchase more than they can transport.

Kenny shared advice on choosing manageable units, recommending beginners start with 5x5 or 5x10 lockers rather than larger ones like 10x30.

He noted that smaller units are easier to organize and assess. At the same time, Dusty compared the business to eating, remarking, "Don't go bigger than your stomach," hinting that buyers should take on what they can manage.

As a group, Storage Wars cast talked about a true-to-life image of what's needed to do well demonstrating that beyond the auctioneer's call clever planning and know-how play essential parts.

Stay tuned for more updates.