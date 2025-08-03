Rachel Recchia reveals why she gave Clayton Echard another chance on Perfect Match season 3

Rachel Recchia from Perfect Match (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 brought a familiar face from The Bachelor franchise when Rachel Recchia matched with her former lead, Clayton Echard.

Their reunion took place in episode 3 and was short-lived, but it quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the season.

In an exclusive interview with Variety on August 2, 2025, Rachel opened up about what led her to give Clayton another chance and how things played out after they reconnected.

Rachel and Clayton’s history goes back to The Bachelor 2021, where he told multiple women he loved them and ended things with both Rachel and Gabby before choosing Susie.

Although Rachel had said she was done with dating shows, she joined Perfect Match hoping for a fresh start, and didn’t expect to see Clayton in the villa.

After they matched, Clayton told her that his intuition was now telling him it wouldn’t work, ending things less than a day later.

Rachel said the situation was hurtful and made her want to leave the show. However, she chose to stay after receiving support from the other women. She later said she didn’t regret joining, despite the outcome.

Rachel Recchia explains why she gave Clayton Echard another chance on Perfect Match season 3

Rachel said she was surprised to see Clayton in the house, but he approached her with sincerity and convinced her to match with him.

“He was telling me everything I wanted to hear. And even more than that, that didn’t get aired,” she explained.

Although she was unsure at first, his words and actions made her believe he truly wanted to try again.

They spent one night together and took part in the kissing challenge the next morning. However, things shifted when Clayton went on a date with someone else and later ended their match.

Rachel recalled,

“As soon as he came home from the date, I could tell. I already knew.”

She said it reminded her of their past, and the emotional impact was strong.

Rachel admitted she felt embarrassed and hurt, especially since many in the house didn’t know the full history between them.

Still, she said she didn’t regret joining Perfect Match, as it gave her a new experience and helped her reflect on what she wanted moving forward.

Support in the villa and stepping away from dating shows

After Clayton ended the match, Rachel said she felt isolated and considered leaving the show.

“I just don’t want to be here. I’m already so embarrassed,” she said.

But the women in the villa encouraged her to stay. “If they weren’t supportive, I probably would have tried to actually go home,” she added.

She also shared that her family and friends were unhappy with her decision to give Clayton another chance.

“My mom, my dad, my best friend, everyone from my hometown, they were disappointed in me,” she said.

Still, she pointed out that it’s common for people to reconnect with an ex, even if it doesn’t work out.

Rachel compared Perfect Match to Bachelor in Paradise and said she felt more freedom this time.

“Most of the audience won’t know me. So I can start over and be more relaxed,” she shared.

She said this show gave her the chance to be herself without the same pressure she felt in earlier appearances.

Despite everything, Rachel said she is now ready to leave reality TV dating behind. “I promise. I’ve said this before, but this is different,” she said. Episodes 7 through 9 will be released on August 8, with the finale following on August 15.

Stay tuned for more updates.