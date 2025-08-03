Perfect Match season 3 drama leads Miguel Harichi to speak out about Huda and Louis

Miguel Harichi (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match season 3 has sparked conversations beyond the show after Louis Russell was seen spending time with Love Island USA season 7’s Huda Mustafa.

The move raised questions among fans, especially after Love Island USA season 6 alum Leah Kateb unfollowed Huda on Instagram.

Leah, who now appears on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, clarified that she does not know Huda personally and that there was no drama.

However, her followers speculated that her boyfriend Miguel Harichi’s past friendship with Louis could be a factor.

In an Instagram story posted on August 3, 2025, Miguel addressed the speculation.

“The more I dive into this world, the more I see some people have different takes on [privacy], and perspectives can get corrupted,” he wrote, without naming anyone directly.

He also said that he and Louis are “walking two different paths,” suggesting that their friendship might have ended.

Miguel, who is usually private, rarely comments on public drama. His decision to respond indicates that he wanted to set the record straight, especially as the situation involved Leah.

As Perfect Match continues streaming on Netflix, the off-screen connections between cast members from different reality shows are getting more attention.

Louis and Huda’s connection in Perfect Match raises questions

The speculation began after Huda Mustafa, known for her controversial moments on Love Island USA season 7, was seen with Perfect Match star Louis Russell.

Fans noted the timing, as Louis is currently paired with Sandy Gallagher on Perfect Match season 3, while also spending time with Huda outside the show.

The situation got more attention when Leah Kateb unfollowed Huda on Instagram, leading fans to think there was a problem between them.

When asked, Leah said she didn’t know Huda personally and that there was no issue.

Still, some fans pointed out old photos and social media posts showing Miguel and Louis being friendly in the past. This led to more talk about possible problems behind the scenes.

Miguel, who usually stays away from drama since his time on Love Island USA, decided to speak up on Instagram. He didn’t name anyone, but his message made it clear how he felt.

He wrote, “Some people have different takes on privacy,” and implied that fame can lead to “corrupted perspectives.”

He also noted that he and Louis were now on “two different paths.” This statement has been seen by fans as a quiet distancing from Louis, especially as Huda’s connection to him continues to draw attention.

While neither Huda nor Louis have commented publicly, the combination of Miguel’s post and Leah’s unfollow has added to the speculation.

Miguel stands by Leah amid growing attention in Perfect Match

Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb built a strong connection during Love Island USA season 6. They finished in second place and stayed together after the show.

Even though they don’t post much about their relationship online, they’ve always supported each other when it matters. Miguel’s recent Instagram story is one of the rare times he has spoken about drama with other cast members.

In his post, he said he “supports Leah” and that his relationship is more important to him than friendships outside of it. This showed clearly what matters most to him.

His message also hinted at frustration with the nature of reality TV fame.

“Things can get twisted in the spotlight,” he added, pointing to how quickly fan theories and online comments can shape public narratives.

Fans praised Miguel for staying respectful while making his point. Many noted that although the post was brief, it reflected a desire to protect his relationship and reputation without directly calling anyone out.

Some viewers also interpreted the message as a subtle warning to others in the reality TV world about maintaining boundaries.

With Perfect Match season 3 and Love Island: Beyond the Villa still unfolding, interactions among cast members across different shows continue to attract attention.

