Dusty Riach strikes $1,610 profit after rare Vendorama find on Storage Wars season 16

Storage Wars season 16 aired its sixth episode, titled I Am Gary, Hear Me Bid!, on July 19, 2025. The episode featured an intense bidding session, with buyers competing over lockers filled with unmarked boxes and uncertain value.

Among them was Dusty Riach, who ended up making the highest profit of the day. He purchased a locker for $850 after outbidding Rene Nezhoda’s daughter, Tatianna, who eventually backed down.

At first glance, the locker appeared ordinary, full of boxes containing vintage home goods and small collectibles.

But Dusty, who began his reselling journey by flipping vintage finds online, believed the unit held promise. “The unit was a gamble,” he said, but added that he relied on making “smart bets.”

As he sorted through the items, Dusty found enough valuables to recover his initial investment.

However, it was a boxed pen vending machine labeled “Vendorama” that stood out. He set it aside to get it appraised later. The machine would eventually play a key role in increasing his profit significantly.

By the end of this episode of Storage Wars, Dusty had not only covered his spending but walked away with a total resale estimate of $2,460, a net profit of $1,610.

Vintage dishes, toys, and memorabilia build Dusty’s initial profit margin in Storage Wars

Dusty’s confidence in bidding $850 for the locker paid off almost immediately in Storage Wars. As he began unboxing the contents, he found several vintage household items that held modest but consistent resale value.

His first finds included dishes from the 1970s priced between $20 and $30, brass candle holders worth $40, and advertising cups from the 1960s worth around $40.

He also uncovered a vintage duck toy from the same era priced at $15 and various colored glassware pieces that contributed to the growing total.

As Dusty dug deeper, he discovered vintage die-cast toy cars worth about $75, cartoon-themed plastic cups estimated at $100, and a pair of classic roller derby skates valued at $80.

These items alone pushed his potential resale value to $900. He then came across stacks of books estimated at $200 and plastic boxes containing additional collectibles worth $340.

At this point, Dusty had crossed the $1,400 mark.

Throughout the segment, Dusty commented on his strategy, noting that he trusted his instincts when bidding.

“I know this was risky, but I trust my gut,” he said.

These combined finds laid a solid foundation for his eventual profit, even before he assessed the pen vending machine.

Vendorama vending machine appraisal seals Dusty’s $1,610 Storage Wars profit

The most valuable item in Dusty’s unit turned out to be a pen vending machine, which he found tucked inside a cardboard box near the end of the episode.

Dusty was intrigued by its appearance and set it aside for expert evaluation in Storage Wars.

“Look at how awesome this is. When you lose your pen, this is for the win,” he said while showing it to the cameras.

He then visited a local antique dealer named Charles to get a professional opinion.

Charles was impressed immediately. He identified the machine as a mid-century piece from the 1950s or early 1960s and highlighted the word “Vendorama” as a rare feature that increased its collectability.

“It’s a classic… a little wood cabinet. I’ve never seen it,” he remarked.

He added that it wasn’t just a vending machine but also a “cool collectible” and a “piece of art.”

Crucially, the machine was still in working condition. Charles concluded the appraisal by assigning a resale value of no less than $750.

With that final addition, Dusty’s total earnings reached $2,460. Subtracting his initial bid of $850, he ended the day with a profit of $1,610.

This episode of Storage Wars reinforced Dusty’s reputation for spotting hidden value in unexpected places.

