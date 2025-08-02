Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto become the first official couple on Perfect Match Season 3

Perfect Match host Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)

Perfect Match Season 3 premiered on Netflix on August 1, 2025, with a new cast of reality stars from shows like Too Hot to Handle, Dated & Related, Love Island, and The Bachelor.

Among the earliest connections formed in the villa was between Lucy Syed and Daniel Perfetto, who became the first couple to officially match in episode 1.

Lucy, known from Too Hot to Handle Season 6, and Daniel, from Dated & Related, chose each other after briefly talking to other contestants.

Their relationship appeared stable at first, but challenges soon tested their connection.

A kissing compatibility task in episode 3 triggered tension when Lucy gave Daniel a lower ranking than another contestant.

This led to a heated argument and emotional fallout. Despite setbacks, they stayed together and even won a physical compatibility challenge in a later episode.

As more singles entered the villa, the couple’s bond continued to be tested, especially after

Daniel expressed discomfort over Lucy’s interactions with other contestants. Their relationship had several emotional highs and lows throughout the first six episodes, leaving fans questioning their future.

The episodes ended with uncertainty about whether they would remain matched or explore new options.

Daniel’s early connection with Lucy in Perfect Match Season 3

Lucy and Daniel connected early in the season, deciding to match officially by the end of episode 1.

Daniel shared that he felt fully focused on Lucy, saying he forgot who else was in the villa when he was with her.

Lucy also seemed interested in building a bond with him, despite having brief conversations with other contestants like Clayton from The Bachelor.

Their initial chemistry carried through the early episodes, and even when Alex from Temptation Island arrived, Daniel chose to stay loyal.

The couple later faced their first challenge in episode 3 during a blindfolded kissing task. Lucy ranked Daniel a 9 but gave Ollie a higher score.

Daniel said he felt embarrassed and questioned Lucy’s intentions, leading to an emotional confrontation. Lucy responded that it wasn’t deliberate and that she didn’t mean to make him feel that way.

Despite the argument, the two remained matched. Daniel explained that feeling hurt showed how much he cared, and Lucy later dismissed other suitors like Scott from Love Island USA, noting he was too young for her.

Their early dynamic balanced moments of tension with attempts at communication, suggesting both interest and uncertainty as they moved forward.

Fights, challenges, and second chances test their bond in Perfect Match

Following their earlier disagreement, Lucy and Daniel tried to regain stability.

They worked well together during a compatibility challenge that involved swinging on a pole and dropping balls into water, earning them a visit to the boardroom where they had to pair up other contestants.

The task gave them brief confidence in their compatibility, but new arrivals once again tested their relationship.

When Lucy was seen talking to Ray from Love Island USA, Daniel accused her of being too loud and making him feel embarrassed a second time.

Lucy became emotional again and questioned whether she could be with someone who was frequently upset with her behavior.

Still, the two matched again after the confrontation, though they admitted they needed to continue talking things through.

By the end of episode 6, the cast was split into separate parties. Daniel described the situation as a “hall pass” and hinted at exploring other connections.

A teaser for upcoming episodes showed Lucy and Daniel having another serious conversation. Daniel said, “This isn’t going the way I thought at all,” while Lucy responded with a sigh.

Their current status remains unclear, and their social media activity has not confirmed whether they are still together.

