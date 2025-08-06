VTuber Henya claims VShojo accepted merch pre-orders without manufacturing them

VTuber Henya the Genius (Image via X/@henyathegenius)

VTuber Henya the Genius has accused the now-defunct talent agency VShojo of defrauding her fans by pocketing money from merch pre-orders. Henya claimed that the agency, which was run by Justin “Gunrun” Ignacio, did not manufacture the pre-ordered merch, and will also not be fulfilling the remaining orders of merch her fans paid for.

Taking to X, Henya opened up about the ordeal, and wrote,

“Hello everyone. These last few weeks have been very stressful and a lot has been going on behind the scenes. Unfortunately I can now confirm that Vshojo will not be fulfilling any of the outstanding merch orders for my community.”

Henya also claimed that she did not receive any funds from the sale of her own merchandise, writing,

“I am truly heartbroken. Vshojo collected all the money from sales and preorders of my merch, but misused the funds without my knowledge or consent. To be clear, I wasn't paid from any of these sales. Some preordered merch wasn't even manufactured at all. If any of your orders for my merch haven't been fulfilled, I encourage you to speak with your credit card provider about a chargeback.”

Sharing that merch orders would no longer be fulfilled, the VTuber alleged that she was entirely unaware of Shojo’s activities. She explained,

“I am deeply sorry that this has happened, and hope that you understand that this was all a terrible surprise to me too. I had no idea that any of this was going on, but by the time I was made aware, it was already too late. Order fulfillment had already been stopped. There was nothing I could do about getting them to fulfill and I didn't have enough time to fix anything. Instead I did everything I could to get Vshojo to make a statement to you all about the unfulfilled merch orders, and they still haven't said anything publicly. I couldn't let that continue.”

Henya ended her statement by writing that fans whose orders weren’t fulfilled by the failed agency would receive special digital content from her.

Important notice about my merch pic.twitter.com/7RydQqeWl4 — Henya📛 (@henyathegenius) August 4, 2025

VTuber Veibae accused VShojo of bullying

VShojo, which touted itself as one of the first VTuber agencies in the West, shut down in July when its CEO, Justin “Gunrun” Igancio explained on X that the company had suffered losses due to financial mismanagement and apologized to talent and the staff.

Ignacio’s statement came in the wake of popular VTuber Ironmouse releasing a YouTube video accusing the agency of pocketing $500,000 that she raised for a charity, the Immune Deficiency Foundation. She also alleged that she had not received money that she was owed by the agency.

Ironmouse’s statement was followed by the exit of multiple VTubers signed to VShojo, who also accused the agency of owing them money, according to Dexerto.

According to Sports Illustrated, the fact that VShojo shut down and was not likely to act upon the NDAs signed with its VTubers prompted many content creators to speak out about their experience at the agency. Veibae, a VTuber previously associated with VShojo, alleged that she was a victim of bullying tactics at the agency. She wrote on X,

“and so our NDAs are now void. why i left VSHOJO - back in 2023, vshojo tried to bully me into one of the most predatory contracts that i have ever seen. when i tried to ask more about it, their COO got extremely hostile with me and refused to answer any of my questions and so i had to hire a lawyer in order to get some clarification.”

Sharing details about her association with VShojo, Veibae alleged,

“they were ultimately wanting me to give up more than half of all my sponsor revenue and over 60% of all merch sales…i only found out i didn't get paid for any of my sponsors after i had already signed the NDA. after 2 years, i have still not been paid back fully. to add insult to injury, they also demanded i had to pay them back 10k for some of the anniversary assets which when they sent me back months later, were half finished.”

Veibae, who parted ways with VShojo in 2023, also said that according to the NDA she signed, she could not talk about the reasons behind her exit.

Meanwhile, Ironmouse, who conducted another fundraiser for the Immune Deficiency Foundation, has raised more than $1.3 million in the days after she recounted her ordeal at VShojo, noted Sports Illustrated.