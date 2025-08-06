GTA 6 will reportedly cost $100, touted to be one of the most profitable games ever

Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Instagram/@rockstargames)

GTA 6, soon to be released sequel of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, is touted to be one of the most successful releases in the world of gaming. According to a report by The Telegraph, the publication’s interaction with experts have revealed that GTA 6 is expected to cost $100.

Brokerage firm Wedbush Securities’ Michael Pachter, who spoke to the publication, confirmed that the selling price of the new release would be influenced by the huge cost invested in its development. As per the report, the development of GTA 6 cost more than a billion dollars. However, Rockstar Games, the developer of GTA 6, is expected to cover the costs and go further than merely breaking even. GTA 6 is anticipated to be one of most successful games ever, according to leading industry experts.

The release is eagerly awaited by fans of the franchise, owing to the fact that they have been waiting for the upcoming edition in the GTA franchise for 12 long years. GTA 5 was released back in 2013. The sixth edition of the game, much like its predecessor, is expected to rake in massive profits for its makers.

According to The Telegraph, GTA 5 earned more than $10 billion. The report also mentions the longevity of the game, a factor which will influence the pricing strategy. Given the fact that GTA 6 was developed over years, the updated features of the much awaited release boast of an improved immersive quality.

The updated technological innovations will only add to the enjoyment quotient. According to the report, GTA 5 still boast of a strong fan base despite the game being 12 years old.

An important new feature in GTA 6

As per BBC, GTA 6 will introduce a female character in the lead, a first of its kind innovation in the gaming universe. GTA 6 is expected to introduce a dual protagonist system as per gtabase.com. The dual protagonist system is expected to introduce an immersive emotional complexity in the game, which will form an integral matrix for survival in the gaming universe, as per gtabase.com.

The introduction of the female lead is expected to add an important nuance in the narrative arc in the universe of Grand Theft Auto. Given the fact that this is the first time in 30 years of the gaming franchise’s existence that its makers have decided to introduce a lead female protagonist, the dual character collaboration across the gender spectrum will add an important layer in the multi player features of the game.

The female lead character forms an important motif within the trailer as well. The trailer of the game begins at the entrance of a prison where the female lead Lucia Caminos is being released after serving her prison term. Viewers are told that she received her prison sentence as a result of actions she undertook in order to protect her family.

As per Dexerto, the introductory trailer for GTA 6 raked in more than a million views within a day. According to the report, the record-breaking viewership attained by the GTA 6 trailer made it the most successful non-music video debut on YouTube.