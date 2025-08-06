When was Kelley Mack diagnosed with Glioma? Walking Dead actress spoke out about health issues before tragic passing

Kelley Mack passed away at 33 (Image via Instagram/@itskelleymack)

Kelley Mack, well-known for her role in The Walking Dead Season 9, passed away on August 2, 2025. The actress’s sister, Kathryn, announced her death in an Instagram post from her official account. She wrote:



“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”



Kelley Mack, who was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma in January 2025, had opened up about her health issues earlier this year. The actress revealed that she started having “persistent lower back pain” after moving in with her boyfriend, Logan, in September 2024. Kelley continued:



“[I] thought I slipped a disc. A few weeks later, I had neuropathic itching in my right quad. And then, the shooting pains in my legs and back began, which resulted in me having to sleep in a recliner for a month because laying down was too painful.”



Mack underwent emergency MRIs on Thanksgiving Eve last year. The medical tests revealed an abnormal mass in the actress’s spinal cord. Kelley shared that she was diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare type of astrocytoma cancer. She further wrote about the mobility issues caused by the biopsy surgery on her spinal cord:



“Due to the biopsy surgery on my spinal cord, I have lost the use of my right leg and most of my left leg, so I now get around with a walker and a wheelchair.”



Kelley Mack thanked her family and partner for being “supportive and loving” after she was diagnosed with glioma

In her January 2025 Instagram post, the 9-1-1 actress acknowledged her “supportive and loving family and boyfriend” for standing by her side throughout a “very emotional and challenging time.” Kelley Mack reflected on the physical and mental toll it had taken and added:



“They [her family and boyfriend] are so positive and we have a sense of calm knowing that my healing is taking place and we will overcome. This experience has brought me closer to God, and I am leaning on Him and trust His plan for me.”



Mack continued:



“I just wanted to share this to be open about what I’m going through, in case any of you can relate or have been given a similar diagnosis.”



She thanked everyone for supporting her acting career until then and announced a hiatus due to her treatment. Kelley mentioned that she was undergoing radiation treatment in Cincinnati.

Kelley Mack shared health updates on Instagram in March

The actress revealed in March that she had completed her proton radiation treatment and was making progress. She shared multiple photos and videos with her boyfriend, Logan. He was seen helping Kelley walk up the stairs in a separate Instagram post. However, that was the last health update she shared on Instagram.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, comedian-actor and Kelley Mack’s friend, Chelsea Loyd, wrote on CaringBridge:



“Our beloved Kelley is receiving respite care at this time. She is experiencing the toughest part of her journey and could use emotional support and smiles. The family is asking for privacy during this sensitive time, but welcome any messages you'd like to send to Kelley.”



The 33-year-old actress passed away on Saturday evening. According to her sister, Kathryn, Kelley’s mother, Kristen, and aunt, Karen, were by her side when she died. In an official statement posted on Kelley’s CaringBridge, the family confirmed that a memorial service will be held in Ohio on August 16, 2025.