Kelley Mack health struggles explored as Chicago Med and The Walking Dead actress passes away at 33

Kelley Mack passed away on the evening of August 2, 2025. The actress was known for appearing in the eighth season of Chicago Med and the ninth season of The Walking Dead.

Mack's cause of death was glioma. Last year, MRI scans found an "abnormal mass" in her spinal cord, before she was diagnosed with glioma.

Kelley Mack's sister shared the news of her passing on Instagram on August 5, 2025. She stated that Kelley passed away in her Cincinnati home, surrounded by her mother and aunt.

"It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley. Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go. Kelley passed peacefully on Saturday evening with her loving mother, Kristen, and steadfast aunt Karen present... She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express," the Instagram post's caption reads.

Mack's sister also shared that the actress's Instagram bio has a link to her Caringbridge page, which details her memorial that would be held on August 16, in Ohio.

Kelley Mack's health struggles explored

The 33-year-old actress shared a picture of herself lying down in a hospital bed on January 3, 2025. She told her followers that in September 2024, she moved in with her boyfriend, Logan Lanier.

Soon after, she felt back pain, along with itching in her right quad, followed by "shooting pains" in both legs and back. During Thanksgiving last year, she got MRI scans done, which revealed an "abnormal mass" in her spinal cord.

Kelley Mack was then diagnosed with glioma and had biopsy surgery. Following the surgery, she lost feeling in her right leg and a portion of her left leg. In March 2025, the actress shared an update, saying that she received proton radiation treatment and was undergoing physiotherapy in her hometown in Cincinnati. Kelley also shared that she was wheelchair-bound.

On March 26, Kelley uploaded a video on Instagram of her boyfriend helping her walk. Logan held onto Mack as she slowly climbed the stairs. She wrote in the caption that she was actively trying to learn to walk.

"I've been up and down these stairs now 2x in the past few days. It's a big deal for me (Life has also had its ups and downs lately am I right lol) #physicaltherapy #recovery #grateful," she wrote.

The actress's last work, the indie feature film Universal, was released in theatres on June 21, 2025. Kelley Mack worked alongside Rosa Robson and Joe Thomas in the movie. Along with acting, she did voice acting, produced films, and featured in many series.

Kelley Mack talked about her love for acting in her Instagram post from November 2022. She posted pictures and clips from Chicago Med.

"I am truly appreciative of the support and kind words. I love acting so much, and it warms me to know when others are touched by the stories I'm so lucky to be a part of sharing," Kelley Mack wrote.

Kelley Mack is survived by her parents, brother, sister, grandparents, and boyfriend, Logan.