Alien: Earth episode guide and complete release schedule: What days do the new episodes drop?

A scene from Alien: Earth (Image via YouTube/@FX Network)

Alien: Earth is an American upcoming science fiction horror television series written and created by Noah Hawley, a prequel to the Alien movie series that takes place two years before the first Alien movie from 1979. The program expands its mythology under Hawley's direction, drawing inspiration straight from Alien. The first two episodes aired on FX and Hulu on its August 12, 2025, U.S. premiere, with the following six episodes being released every week.

In the show, Sydney Chandler plays Wendy, the first hybrid, a young girl whose consciousness is put into a synthetic adult body. She leads a tactical team that includes her brother CJ (Hermit). Timothy Olyphant portrays Kirsh, a trainer and artificial guardian who is tasked with mentoring Wendy. CJ Hermit, Wendy's brother and a human soldier and medic, is featured by Alex Lawther. Boy Kavalier, the creator of the hybrids and the prodigy founder of Prodigy Corporation, is portrayed by Samuel Blenkin.

The majority of the interior and studio work for Alien: Earth was done in The Studio Park in Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Thailand. A number of beach scenes were filmed in Phuket and Krabi, particularly Koh Yao Noi and Loh Roi. There are eight episodes in the series. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Alien: Earth has been certified 90% fresh.

Complete list of episodes of Aliens: Earth

The season comprises eight episodes, and here is the complete list of episodes from Alien: Earth season 1:

Episodes Number Title Release Date 1 Neverland August 12, 2025 2 Mr. October August 12, 2025 3 Metamorphosis August 19, 202 4 Observation August 26, 2025 5 Emergence September 2, 2025 6 The Fly September 9, 2025 7 In Space, No One September 16, 2025 8 The Real Monsters September 23, 2025

Exploring the plot of Aliens: Earth

In the dystopian year 2120, Alien: Earth takes place on a corporate-run Earth ruled by five megacorporations. At the heart of this radical experiment is Prodigy Corporation, led by tech prodigy Boy Kavalier, which turns the consciousness of terminally ill children into synthetic adult bodies to create the first "hybrids," such as Wendy, a dying child who is now reborn as a synthetic being.

When the USCSS Magit, a Weyland-Yutani research vessel, crashes in Prodigy City with several alien species aboard, including Xenomorphs and new parasitic monsters, Wendy and her fellow hybrids, together with their artificial mentor Kirsh, embark on a mission to protect the crash site. The series incorporates themes of identity, corporate abuse, and transhumanism into horror-driven sci-fi suspense as they face existential threats.

The story strikes a balance between emotional depth and visceral creature horror, creating eerie reminders of Alien's claustrophobic atmosphere, particularly through Wendy's complicated emergence as both human and machine and her relationship with her human brother Hermit. Hawley's audacious prequel offers a genre-rich extension of the Alien story, where corporate dystopia and terrifying alien life forms first meet on Earth.

Where to watch Aliens: Earth

For American viewers, the first two episodes of Alien: Earth will be accessible immediately upon the show's simultaneous broadcast on FX and Hulu on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at 8 pm ET/7 PM CT (5 PM PT). Subsequently, a new episode is released every Tuesday at the same time slot, either live on FX or instantly accessible on Hulu.

The two alternatives available to subscribers are the Hulu ad-supported plan, which costs $9.99 per month, and the Hulu No Ads plan, which costs $18.99 per month. Hulu is also included in the Disney Bundle, which starts at roughly $10.99/month for the basic tier or $19.99/month for the premium tier sans advertisements and includes Hulu (with commercials), Disney+, and ESPN+.

Thus, viewers can choose to stream via FX live on cable or via any Hulu subscription online. The entire eight-episode season will air through mid-September, with the first two episodes being accessible right away and one weekly release to follow.

Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.

