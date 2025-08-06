My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 release date, cast, and trailer breakdown

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 will release on Netflix on August 28, 2025. This summer teen drama is set to take us through a complicated love life. Be it the iconic love triangle from Vampire Diaries or the current topic of love interest in The Summer I Turned Pretty, complicated love lives never go off the table.

In season 2, Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez) will be seen making some tough choices after, in season 1, she decides to go back to New York with Danny Walter and her uncle Richard to spend her summer.

The series is a book-to-screen adaptation of Ali Novak’s Wattpad novel, My Life with the Walter Boys. The Wattpad was later published as a book. The first season started with emotional grief for Jackie as she lost her parents, and now her guardian is her mother’s best friend, Katherine, who lives in the countryside in Colorado.

Moving from the bustling city life of New York’s Manhattan, to a small town with 10 Walter brothers, was something challenging.

As time passed, she became a part of the family, but the exciting turn in the plot was when she fell for two of the Walter brothers, named Alex (a bookish nerd) and Cole (a charming hunk).

Will the showrunner, Melanie Halsall, make Jackie move on with her life, or is she going to be back at the Walter house again?

My Life with Water Boys season 2 releases on August 28

Season 2 of the show will return to Netflix on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Netflix announced that they wrapped the shoot of the second season in mid-November 2024, and in July 2025, the cast broke the news that the production is dropping another season.

For the viewers, the love drama will not be ending soon as its third season is expected to be coming out in 2026.

Cast of My Life with the Walter Boys

Nikki Rodriguez is playing the lead role in the show as Jackie Howard. Dealing with emotional turmoil and getting caught in feelings for two brothers, Jackie, in season 2, will be seen dealing with the unfinished business, but nothing goes smoothly for her.

Noah LaLonde (Cole Walter) was shown as a carefree teen, but what built the connection between Nikki and him was his kind gesture of fixing her teapot. Complications began when Cole and Nikki ended up kissing each other in his garage.

Will she be able to maintain emotional boundaries with Cole in the upcoming season?

Ashby Gentry is reprising his role as Alex, who was a bookish, green flag boy. However, the triangle is soon going to get broken as a new love angle is hoping to enter Alex’s life this season.

While preparing for his rodeo competition, his character now seemed transformed, a bit distant from Jackie, with a profound new interest in his trainer.

Other reprising roles from season 1 involve cast members like Sarah Rafferty as Katherine, March Blucas as George, Connor Stanhope as Danny, Ellie O’Brien as Grace,

Johnny Link as Will, Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan, among others.

New cast members in season 2 of My Life with Walter Boys

Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford - Alex’s trainer

as B. Hartford - Alex’s trainer Carson MacCormac as Zach - a handsome senior

as Zach - a handsome senior Janet Kidder as Grace’s mom

as Grace’s mom Riele Downs as Maria

as Maria Jake Manley as Wylder Holt

Trailer breakdown of My Life with Walter Boys season 2

After spending her summer break in New York, this season, Jackie is back in Colorado in the hope of making things right between the Walter brothers, Alex and Cole, but life has some other plans.

Alex is now mature, and asks Jackie for some time before concluding and committing to a relationship with her. Meanwhile, Cole is dedicated to regaining his place on the football team and is striving to gain admission to the coaching program.

Nothing is clear as to with whom Jackie is going to end up with as Alex is still trying to move on from her, and Cole is seen having a prom dance with Jackie. Things are not in place, and Jackie is seen losing her identity while dealing with all the chaos in her life in season 2.