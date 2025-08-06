When does The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 release? Here’s the streaming time

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: (L-R) Sean Kaufman, Gavin Casalegno, Jenny Han, Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Rain Spencer attend "The Summer I Turned Pretty" Season 3 New York Launch Event at Refinery Rooftop on July 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 is just around the corner, and fans are eager to know exactly when it will drop. With each new episode, the story grows more emotional and exciting, especially for those following Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah’s complex journey.

After four episodes filled with heartfelt scenes and major decisions, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 is expected to bring more twists, relationship drama, and summer tension. Here's everything you need to know about when and where to watch it.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 releases on Thursday, August 8

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 will be released on Thursday, August 8, 2025, on Prime Video. The release time is set for 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. While some fans may expect a Friday drop, Amazon is following a Thursday night release schedule for this show.

This time slot has become popular for Prime Video shows, allowing viewers to start their weekend watchlist early. So if you want to stay ahead of spoilers and see what happens next in Belly’s summer story, make sure to stream the new episode Thursday night.

Where to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5

Fans can watch The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 on Prime Video, which is available through an Amazon Prime subscription. The episode will be available to stream across all devices that support the platform, including smart TVs, mobile apps, laptops, and tablets.

For those who are new to the series or want a refresher, the full episodes from Season 1 and Season 2 are also streaming on Prime Video. It’s the perfect time to revisit earlier moments or catch up before the second half of Season 3 begins.

What has happened so far The Summer I Turned Pretty in season 3?

In the first four episodes of Season 3, The Summer I Turned Pretty has focused on Belly’s journey after the events of last season. She’s still navigating her feelings between Conrad and Jeremiah, and each episode shows how much these relationships have shifted.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 is expected to continue exploring Belly’s choices while also deepening the connections with her family and friends. Emotional growth, honest conversations, and summertime changes have all been central so far—and Episode 5 will likely follow the same path.

Fans have also noted that this season feels more mature, with the characters learning from past mistakes and looking toward their futures.

How many episodes are in season 3?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 will include 10 episodes total. This means The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 marks the halfway point of the season. From here on, every episode will likely build toward major turning points and emotional conclusions.

If Amazon sticks to the weekly Thursday release pattern, the final episode should arrive in mid-September. Each week adds more tension and anticipation, and fans are already sharing predictions about how things might end.

Why this show still connects with viewers

From the start, The Summer I Turned Pretty has been about more than just love triangles. It’s about growing up, facing loss, and figuring out who you are. With a mix of romantic drama, beach-town charm, and strong emotional storytelling, the series continues to connect with fans of all ages.

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5 will likely carry forward these themes. Whether it focuses on Belly’s relationships, family healing, or her future, the episode is expected to deliver more heartfelt moments and meaningful scenes.