The Young and the Restless recap: What happened on August 5, 2025?

The Young and the Restless airs on CBS (Image via YouTube/@ Y&R INSIDER)

On The Young and the Restless on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the conflict in the Newman family intensifies as Nikki stands her ground against Victor. She calls him out for his treatment of Kyle at Cole’s memorial and reminds him that the ranch belongs to her as well.

Victor later ends his deal with Audra and abruptly shuts down her company, Vibrante. Claire rejects her grandfather’s control and tells Victoria she is ready to move in with Kyle, with or without Victor’s approval.

Elsewhere, Cane makes a stunning confession to Billy about Jill’s involvement in his return. This prompts a confrontation that confirms Jill knew the truth all along. As secrets come to light and relationships are tested, the battle lines in Genoa City grow sharper.

Everything that happened on The Young and the Restless on August 5, 2025

In the latest The Young and the Restless, Claire vents to Kyle about Victor’s behavior at Cole’s memorial. She is furious over how her grandfather treated Kyle and says she is done trying to earn his approval. Claire compares Victor to Jordan, accusing them both of trying to destroy happiness.

She warns that if Victor cannot accept her relationship, he may be cut out of her life. Kyle seems skeptical at first, but they share a moment of solidarity until Audra arrives to cause trouble. She offers condolences, but Kyle bluntly tells her to leave.

Before going, Audra mentions having Kyle’s phone charger left in her room while they were preparing a pitch for Cane, and references their time together in France. Claire listens as Kyle dismisses Audra, and then responds by saying Nate has been supporting her and her mother.

At the Newman ranch, Nikki confronts Victor over how he acted at the memorial. She is angry that he tried to sabotage Claire’s relationship and reminds him that it is her home, too. Victor defends himself, claiming Kyle had no right to be there.

Nikki points out that Kyle was once part of their family and urges Victor to let go of his hatred for the Abbotts. Victor listens as Nikki pleads for peace, and once she leaves, he calls Audra and asks her to come over.

Meanwhile, in Cane’s suite, Phyllis and Billy argue over Cane’s business offer. Billy questions Phyllis’s priorities and demands more information. Cane eventually reveals that he plans to absorb multiple companies under Arabesque, with current CEOs demoted but allowed to stay on.

Billy scoffs at the idea of Victor answering to Cane and says all he wants is Chancellor, only if Nikki remains in charge. Cane pushes Billy to think bigger, but Billy refuses. The argument escalates when Cane tells Billy that Jill was hurt by their fallout and that they reconnected before Colin’s death.

Cane reveals Jill even attended Colin’s funeral. Billy, suspicious, asks if Jill knew Cane was operating as Aristotle Dumas. Phyllis returns and mentions that Summer is upset about Chance. Billy calls Jill and confronts her directly. She does not deny knowing about Cane’s identity, and Billy ends the call furious.

Back at the ranch, Victor tells Audra that she failed to manipulate Kyle. Despite her claims of planting doubts in Claire's mind, Victor ends their deal and announces he is shutting down her company, Vibrante.

Finally, Claire and Kyle visit Victoria, and Claire declares she is ready to move in with Kyle. Victoria supports her daughter, stating that Cole would have too. She says it is time Claire lives her life without worrying about Victor’s approval.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount+.