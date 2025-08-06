Complete cast breakdown of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is about to entertain again on Netflix, following the success of its first season, which quickly climbed up the streaming charts in December 2023.

Based on the 2014 Wattpad novel by Ali Novak, this new coming-of-age series, created by Melanie Halsall and produced by Sony Pictures Television and iGeneration Studios, follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard.

After losing her family in a tragic car accident, Jackie moves from Manhattan to Silver Falls, Colorado, to be with the Walters—Katherine, her mother's best friend, her husband George, and their seven sons, one daughter, and two cousins.

The first season’s love triangle between Jackie and brothers Cole and Alex left fans eager for My Life with the Walter Boys season 2. With fresh faces joining the returning cast, this season promises more romance and small-town charm.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 - List of confirmed cast members

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard : Rodriguez shines as Jackie, the resilient teen navigating grief and love in My Life with the Walter Boys Season 2. Her breakout role in On My Block season 4 as Vero showcased her emotional range, with additional credits in short films like Bunny Run .

Noah LaLonde as Cole Walter : LaLonde’s Cole, the brooding ex-jock, is central to the love triangle. His first major role in My Life with the Walter Boys follows a minor part in Criminal Minds (2022). His hockey background adds authenticity.

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter as : Gentry plays the endearing bookish Alex, a fan favourite! Gentry's wonderful prior performance in Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2022) displays his ability to develop quiet, tender characters.

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter : Katherine, the veterinarian mom, exudes warmth and nurturing tones, with the audacity of Rafferty's version of Donna Paulsen on Suits . Fans have seen her in Chicago Med and Grey's Anatomy as well.

Marc Blucas as George Walter : Marc Blucas is a farmhand patriarch who brings great ruggedness to the role of Marsh's George Walter. Blucas's iconic role as Riley Finn on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and supporting roles on The Fix and Swagger helped him bring a real-life feel to the farm aspects of his character.

Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter: Stanhope’s thoughtful Danny, Cole’s twin, appeared in Smallville and Garage Sale Mysteries, adding depth to the family dynamic.

Johnny Link as Will Walter: Link, as the hard-of-hearing sibling, is known for his compassion portrayed by his character in Dear Edward (2023).

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter : Fogelmanis, as seen in Girl Meets World before, plays Nathan, a guitar-playing young man and a supportive friend of Jackie.

Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill: Seen in The Night Agent, Evans portrays a confident Skylar, who adds a bit of style and edge to the character.

Dean Petriw as Jordan Walter : Petriw’s aspiring filmmaker Jordan has credits in Superman & Lois and Home Before Dark .

Alix West Lefler as Parker Walter : The tomboyish Parker, played by Lefler, is also known from Riverdale and The Good Nurse.

Lennix James as Benny Walter : James, the youngest Walter, played young Clark Kent in Superman & Lois.

Zoë Soul as Hayley Young : Soul, Will’s fiancée, starred in The Purge: Anarchy and Reed Between the Lines.

Isaac Arellanes as Isaac Garcia : The charming cousin, Arellanes, appeared in Ghostwriter and Euphoria .

Myles Perez as Lee Garcia: The skater cousin who also starred in The Unhealer.

Alisha Newton as Erin: Newton, from Heartland, plays the popular girl tied to Cole.

Among the newcomers we have-

Natalie Sharp as B. Hartford: Sharp, as a rodeo rider, was seen in Wilderness and BH90210.

Carson MacCormac as Zach : A charismatic senior, MacCormac is known from Shazam! and Luckiest Girl Alive .

Janet Kidder as Joanne Wagne r: Kidder plays Grace’s mom. She was also seen in Star Trek: Discovery .

Riele Downs as Maria: Downs, a flirty student, appeared in Bel-Air and Henry Danger.

Jake Manley as Wylder Holt: Manley is a bronc rider and was in The Order and Midway.

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 is releasing on Netflix on August 28, 2025! It's sure to have more heart, more drama, and this incredible cast of characters will have even more love, laughter, and memories to share in Silver Falls!



