Wednesday Season 1 Recap: Who was the monster killing the outcasts?

Wednesday season 1 recap is much needed before streaming the second one, as it has been so many years since the installment was under production. Now that season 2 releases on August 6, 2025, here is a recap of the previous season where Hyde was killing the outcasts.

It starts off with an introduction to Wednesday, studying at a regular high school, where her brother, Pugsley, is getting bullied. To exact revenge from the boys who did that, she released piranha fish in the school's pool and thus got expelled. Her parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, decide to enroll her in Nevermore Academy, a school for outcasts, and the place where the couple had met and fallen in love many years ago.

Here, Wednesday meets her roommate Enid, who is a werewolf with a completely different personality than hers. Her parents also leave behind "Thing" with her to keep an eye on Wednesday. Here, she also meets the school principal, Larissa, who studied with her parents. Wednesday's archnemesis is a girl named Bianca who once dated Xavier. Xavier and Wednesday were friends. Miss Thornhill is her botany teacher, who is the only human and normal member at Nevermore. She attends some therapy sessions with Dr. Valerie.

Given the fact that she hates the school, Wednesday decides to run away from the same. But soon, she meets Tyler and the two develop a good chemistry. However, his dad is Sheriff Galpin, who doesn't want his son to hang around with Wednesday. He thinks that Gomez Addams had committed a murder a long time ago in their town.

What happened in Wednesday season 1?

The storyline starts with Rowan, whom Wednesday sees in a vision being killed. In an attempt to save him, she finds out that he is out to kill her based on a prophecy. However, before he could do that, a monster, which is later classified as a Hyde, appears and kills Rowan. No actions are taken by the authorities, and the monster later attacks Eugene, who is a friend.

The Nightshade society created the prophecy, and Wednesday joins it upon Xavier's invitation to investigate Rowan's death.

Soon, she starts having visions of her ancestor, Goody Addams, who was claimed to be a witch by Joseph Crackstone. When Morticia and Gomez visit their daughter, Sheriff Galpin arrests her father for the murder of Garret Gates. Turns out, Garret was a descendant of Crackstone and wanted to murder by poisoning the Nevermore Academy residents. However, Morticia killed him, and Gomez took the blame. Upon finding out the truth and showing the police the evidence, Gomez is freed.

Wednesday wrongfully gets Xavier arrested for being the Hyde next because of incomplete research; however, she later finds out that her boyfriend, Tyler, is the Hyde and is controlled by her botany teacher, who wants to kill all the outcasts. Soon, chaos erupts at Never as Joseph Crackstone is resurrected from the dead and Principal Weems is dead, while Wednesday is fatally injured.

Goody Addams revives her, and she unites with her friends to fight against Joseph, who ultimately gets defeated at the end. The Nevermore Academy shuts down for the semester, and Wednesday returns home to be with her family. However, she gets a message from someone on her phone who claims that they are watching her.

Wednesday season 2 is streaming now on Netflix.