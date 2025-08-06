Is a Zombie Waterpark movie starring Adam Sandler releasing on Netflix in 2026? Viral poster debunked

Adam Sandler onstage during the 24th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

A poster claiming a film, Zombie Waterpark starring Adam Sandler, has been making the rounds online. It began on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, when Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY shared a post featuring artwork for the film with the message:

"ZOMBIE WATERPARK COMING TO NETFLIX!!!"

Per the post, Sandler, who plays a "lazy lifeguard," alongside David Spade’s "snarky sidekick" and Kevin James’ "clueless manager," battles a horde of zombies in a rundown waterpark. It continued:

"Rob Zombie’s gory, neon-soaked horror meets gut-busting comedy as the trio fights to save the day with pool noodles and bad puns. Slide into Netflix for a wild and crazy splash of laughs and scares!"

It further claimed the film was set to air on Netflix in January 2026.

However, the poster is fan-made, and there is no Zombie Waterpark film in production. Further, Facebook user @YODA BBY ABY is known to share similar fan-made artwork, incorrectly claiming it was in the works. A note on the page's profile reads:

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news."

While none of Rob Zombie's works include Zombie Waterpark, he recently dropped a horror-themed children's spelling book

Born Robert Bartleh Cummings, Rob Zombie is a heavy metal musician and filmmaker. He rose to fame as the lead singer for the band White Zombie in the 1980s.

According to Britannica, Cummings hails from Haverhill, Massachusetts. Growing up, he was fascinated with 1930s horror films and the sci-fi genre, inspiring him to become an amateur filmmaker. He attended the Parsons School of Design in NYC but left before earning a degree.

He soon worked various odd jobs, including a bike messenger and graphic designer for adult magazines. In the mid-1980s, he began working as an assistant on the children’s television show Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

Around the same time, he formed White Zombie along with bassist Sean Yseult, adopting the stage name Rob Zombie. Cummings' vocals coupled with the group's theatrical horror-themed live performances pushed them to mainstream success. Some of their hit songs include More Human than Human and Super-Charger Heaven. It is worth noting that Cummings directed the music video for the former song. The group disbanded by 1997.

Rob Zombie then embarked on a successful solo career, dropping hit albums like Hellbilly Deluxe: 13 Tales of Cadaverous Cavorting Inside the Spookshow International, Educated Horses, and The Sinister Urge.

In the 2000s, the musician pursued his love for filmmaking. His directorial debut was the cult classic horror House of 1000 Corpses (2003). Some of his other successful projects include The Devil's Rejects (2005), Halloween (2007), The Munsters (2022), and 3 from Hell (2019). Many of his projects feature his wife, Sheri Moon Zombie.

While many of Rob's works encompass themes of horror, none include Zombie Waterpark. Notably, there is no official word about the same. However, he did release a children's spelling book earlier this year titled Z Is For Zombie: Learning To Spell With House of 1,000 Corpses Friends.