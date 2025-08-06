What did Calvin Harris post on Instagram? Hilarious memes erupt as netizens react in disbelief to viral image

Calvin Harris performs on the final day of TRNSMT Festival (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Calvin Harris is going viral on social media apps as netizens are jokingly warning other internet users not to open the DJ's Instagram account.

Calvin Harris and his wife, Vick Hope, welcomed their son Micah on July 20, 2025. On Monday (August 4, 2025), the DJ and record producer shared the news with pictures of his son lying in a birthing pool and her placenta.

The umbilical cord was turned into a heart. Harris also showed the placenta being dehydrated, and the pills that were created with the powder that is known to be beneficial for health of new mothers.

Netizens share hilarious memes in disbelief of the viral image posted by Calvin Harris

Ever since the DJ uploaded the pictures of his son's placenta, internet users have started discussing it on X.

The entire organ, along with the umbilical cord, seemingly surprised netizens, prompting them to jokingly create memes out of their shock. Here are some of the memes that went viral:

Do NOT checked calvin Harris’s instagram pic.twitter.com/4R4EaJj5jw — Ivy⸆⸉ (@idkwahatimdoing) August 5, 2025

me swiping through calvin harris’ new post pic.twitter.com/j3GghROrIn — ؘ (@willzainecry) August 5, 2025

Whatever you do today.



Do not go onto Calvin Harris’s latest instagram post, especially the 4th picture.



No one is ready for that pic.twitter.com/kReguIOPit — Timmo (@TimMilts) August 4, 2025

should've listened when they said not to check calvin harris' instagram 😭 pic.twitter.com/A21YW0AVRF — Dinithi (@adeedoes) August 5, 2025

now why tf Calvin Harris thought that we wanted to see his baby placenta?? what's wrong with white men my GOSH 😭 pic.twitter.com/F2vOO5fHWL — lima | THE SUBWAY 🚕 (@SoberSaturn) August 5, 2025

Just saw Calvin harris's freezed up placenta Instagram post and my day is ruined pic.twitter.com/bw1kn5NE7P — jordan (@liverasrep) August 5, 2025

i made the dumb mistake of going to look at calvin harris recent post. i should’ve listened to y’all 😳 pic.twitter.com/W5f5D0KUpk — ʇɐʞ⁴ ☆ (@l4ndostori) August 5, 2025

every single person telling me not to look at calvin harris’ insta just guaranteed that i would look at calvin harris’ insta — george (@adatarg) August 5, 2025

My dumbass checked Calvin Harris Instagram because y’all said not to… why the hell did I not listen pic.twitter.com/oRaR2qwsRE — nɹ | ru♡ (@ruthbaderog) August 5, 2025

JESUS CHRIST CALVIN HARRIS TW NEXT TIME PLS😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/QQWtQvZS7s — billie season🫶🏽 (@8bittersuite) August 5, 2025

Vick Hope rejected Calvin Harris in 2007

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope, the British television and radio presenter, got married in a private ceremony on September 9, 2023. They had known each other for years before dating.

In 2018, during Capital FM's Breakfast Show, Roman Kemp brought up how the DJ had a glow-up and asked Vick Hope how she felt about rejecting him in 2007.

"Calvin Harris has one of the best glow ups I've ever seen," Roman Kemp said.

Vick Hope laughed and jokingly said that Roman Kemp was pushing her "under the bus" by bringing it up. She admitted that the record producer asked her out on a date in 2007, and she rejected him because she was "shallow" and didn't like how he looked back then. The radio presenter then jokingly stated that she regretted it as Harris turned out to be like "Adonis."

"Why are you asking me this, you know how I feel about this. Look at you looking at me... Can't believe you pushed me under the bus. Yeah he looked how he used to look. Yeah, I was shallow, I was 19, and I said, 'No,' and I went off with either scouting for girls, or the wombats. I don't know which. I thought they were going to be bigger, but no, it turns out Calvin Harris was going to turn into an Adonis," she said.

Harris and Vick Hope started dating in 2022, and in an interview with You Magazine in January 2023, Vick shared that they still talk about the story and joke about her rejection.

"It's something that we laughed about on our first proper date. We still laugh about it now," Vick Hope said.

While the DJ's Instagram pictures have erupted into memes on the internet, he has not responded to the jokes. Stay tuned for more information.