What is the Ulta Beauty trans ad controversy? Boycott calls reminiscent of Bud Light erupt online amid over new commercial

Jonathan Van Ness (Photo: Instagram/@jvn)

Ulta Beauty is facing online backlash over their new ad campaign with non-binary influencer Jonathan Van Ness. Last month, the cosmetics store chain launched Jonathan's haircare brand JVN Hair.

Notably, Jonathan Van Ness is a celebrity hairstylist and internet personality. He appeared on the popular Netflix reality show Queer Eye. In August 2021, Jonathan launched his haircare brand JVN Hair. Jonathan goes by they/them, he/him, and she/her pronouns.

To promote the brand's launch at the beauty store, they made a video with Jonathan Van Ness, in which he excitedly entered an Ulta store, wearing a colorful dress.

He greeted and interacted with the store's staff, who unveiled a JVN Hair counter. The internet personality announced that the products would be available nationwide in all Ulta stores.

Netizens called the beauty store "woke" and called for a boycott. While some internet users stated that Jonathan Van Ness was reportedly mocking women in the video, and can not understand a "woman's needs," others claimed the company would receive the same backlash Bud Light did in 2023.

"@ultabeauty the first rule of marketing... know your audience. Just destroyed my Ulta card and will never shop there again. Congrats on being the Bud Light of beauty stores," one X user wrote.

"BaBye Ulta!! I'm tired of wokeness still infiltrating our beauty industry!! I don't believe no man can truly understand a womans needs! This is disgusting!!" another netizen commented.

Bud Light boycott explained amid Ulta controversy

In April 2023, Dylan Mulvaney, a transgender woman and influencer, made a short collaboration video with Bud Light on her Instagram. The video went viral as conservatives boycotted the company for allegedly spreading the "LGBTQIA+ agenda."

The boycott gained even more momentum when musician Kid Rock criticized Bud Light and urged his followers to boycott it. He also uploaded a video shooting three cases of the beverage with an MP5 submachine gun. More artists, such as Travis Tritt, Ted Nugent, and John Rich, came forward and supported Kid Rock.

According to Newsweek's May 2, 2023, report, Bud Light sales went down by 26% within a month. Bud Light's parent company, Anheuser-Busch, released a press release on its website on April 14, 2023. Its CEO, Brendan Whitworth, addressed the controversy and stated that dividing people was never their intention.

He said that he cared about the country, its people, his company, and their partners, and he spent time traveling and interacting with customers and distributors.

"We never intended to be part of a discussion that divides people. We are in the business of bringing people together over a beer. My time serving this country taught me the importance of accountability and the values upon which America was founded: freedom, hard work and respect for one another," Brendan Whitworth stated.

The statement also received criticism, as some people claimed the CEO did not show support for Dylan Mulvaney. The influencer came forward in June 2023 and shared that she was "scared" and did not receive any help from Bud Light during the controversy.

Meanwhile, Ulta has not responded to the boycott.