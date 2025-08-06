Has Rick and Morty Been Renewed for Season 9? Explained

Rick and Morty

A psychedelic animated Rick and Morty science fiction comedy on Adult Swim, created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, that has twisted our minds since 2013. The cast of characters, led by a drunk, nihilistic genius scientist Rick Sanchez, and his paranoid grandson Morty Smith, find themselves travelling the multiverse, encountering any and everything, from alien invasions, crossing dimensions or inter-dimensional cable television!

The show offers some dark humor with existential themes. It also features adventures and absurdity that have developed a cult following and won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program! The series takes time poking fun at pop culture while also looking at the strange relationship dynamics of the Smith family, mainly Mexican parents, Beth and Jerry, and the couple's daughter, Summer, who is constantly caught up in the madness!

While Season 8 ended on July 27, 2025, the question that every fan has on their mind is, "Are we getting any more portal jumping chaos?" Let's dive into the renewal status of the show and what could be expected for Rick and Morty.

Are We Getting a Rick and Morty Season 9?

Yes! It has been confirmed by Adult Swim that there will be a Rick and Morty Season 9. They had also said they were making a large deal with creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland in May 2018, which provided a 'green light' for 70 total episodes, meaning Rick and Morty would return at least into Season 10. Adult Swim announced the return of Rick and Morty in October 2024 during a panel at New York Comic Con, giving confirmations for Season 11 and Season 12 as well.

There has been no official release date announced yet, but there have been production updates that confirmed a release sometime in late 2026 or early 2027. In a 2023 Radio Times interview, Harmon said that work on the new season had already begun while Season 7 was still airing. Voice actor Ian Cardoni reported in June 2025 that their principal recording was done. Now that the production machine is in full swing, we can expect the wait to be less than it was between Season 7 and Season 8, if anything.

What’s New in Rick and Morty this Season?

Season 9 is going to be a fun, action-packed season. The primary cast is all back, with Ian Cardoni as Rick and Harry Belden as Morty, along with Sarah Chalke (Beth), Chris Parnell (Jerry), and Spencer Grammer (Summer). We don't yet know who the guest stars will be, but surprising guest stars are not going anywhere.

In terms of plot, we can expect multiversal chaos, with Harmon implying that they will raise the stakes after the emotional storylines in Season 8. Rick has one more bag of trauma to grapple with after he made some progress at the end of Season 8, so either Season 9 will focus on Rick's developing relationship with the Smith family or find new universes to explore with even crazier characters.

No trailer has been released yet, but they have finished writing and are very close to finishing animation, so a teaser could be released soon. There have been discussions among fans about stand-alone episodes, including a music episode or a possible dialogue-free episode, but Harmon stated that whatever it would be was in service of the show and telling stories.

Rick and Morty Season 9 on Adult Swim will drop in late 2026 or early 2027, with episodes expected to hit Hulu and Max shortly after. Stay tuned for more interdimensional shenanigans!