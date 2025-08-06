What happened to Kolby Aipa? GoFundMe raises more than $67,000 as grandson of iconic Hawaiian shaper passes away

Kolby Aipa (Photo: Instagram/ @kolby_aipa)

Kolby Aipa, the grandson of iconic Hawaiian surfboard shaper Ben Aipa, has passed away. According to the Los Angeles Times, Kolby was involved in an e-bike accident in Huntington Beach on Saturday, August 2, 2025.

The mishap left him critically injured, and he was placed on life support. However, on Tuesday, the surfer's family announced his passing in an Instagram post. Noting they were "completely heartbroken," the message added:

"Kolby always had a way with touching the lives of whoever he met. His acts of kindness and caring was his gift of Aloha to friends and strangers alike. To everyone that reads this... pass his Aloha on. So, how Kolby treated you, treat others in that same way."

The post went on to thank all those who had offered support in the last few days.

In light of the accident, family friends of Kolby Aipa initially set up a GoFundMe campaign to help the surfer's family with medical expenses. It currently raised over $68,000 of its $75,000 goal.

Kolby Aipa represented the Huntington Beach Boardriders club at the 2019 Usher Cup in Australia

Citing Corbin Carson, a Huntington Beach police spokesman, the Daily Pilot reported that Kolby Aipa was being towed by a friend on the Pacific Coast Highway on Saturday when he lost control of his e-bike. In the ensuing crash, the surfer was struck by the same car towing him. Aipa was rushed to a local medical center, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

Cops temporarily closed the Pacific Coast Highway between Seapoint Street and Warner Avenue. There have been no arrests as of this writing, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Kolby Aipa was a gifted surfer. He represented the Huntington Beach Boardriders club at the 2019 Usher Cup in Australia, according to Stab Mag.

His grandfather, Ben Aipa, was a renowned surfer, board maker, and coach. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii, he is perhaps best remembered for creating the Sting model in 1974.

According to Surf Simply, it was the first winged surfboard of its kind. He founded his surf company, Aipa Surfboards, in 1970.

Per Aipa's website, Ben was inducted into the Surfing Hall of Fame in 1992 and was named one of the Top Ten Shapers of All Time by Surfing magazine in 2004.

Meanwhile, Kolby's father, Duke, too, is regarded as a prominent figure in modern board design. He married Val, and they share two kids, Kolby and Sky. Talking to Stab Mag, Val urged parents about the dangers of electric bikes, adding:

"Encourage your kids and even your 20-year-olds to practice safety, wear helmets, and don’t treat these dangerous bikes as toys… because accidents will happen. Don’t be afraid to put your foot down, because you just may save your child’s life."

Kolby Aipa was well known in the Huntington Beach community. He spent time at the Huntington Surf & Sport, where he was recently promoted to store manager, per the outlet.

As news of his hospitalization spread, hundreds of friends visited him and his family, offering prayers and support. Hawaiian freesurfer and filmmaker Kuio Young told Stab Mag:

"Kolby is one of the most humble, solid, respectful, and caring people I know."

The Pai family of Huntington Surf & Sport has organized a paddle-out in Kolby Aipa's memory, with details to be announced at a later date.