What happened at Jacob's Pillow? Alvin Ailey issues statement following cancellation of remainder of season

Dance school at Jacob's Pillow (Photo: Instagram/ @jacobspillow)

Jacob's Pillow, a dance school and performance center in Becket, Massachusetts, announced the cancellation of the remainder of its renowned Dance Festival season on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. The news comes just days after a production manager died in a work-related accident on the festival grounds.

In light of the development, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, one of the performers at the festival, issued a statement confirming the cancellation, adding:

"The entire AILEY team extends our sincerest condolences to everyone at the Pillow. You are in our hearts and we stand with you during this difficult time."

For context, every year Jacob's Pillow hosts a nine-week dance festival that includes more than 50 dance companies and troupes. It features performances, talks, and even exhibits. This year's season was set to run through August 24.

Production Manager Kat Sirico was moving stage equipment across the Jacob's Pillow dance festival grounds when the accident occurred

The accident occurred on Friday, August 1, leading to the death of a staff member, according to CBS News. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office later revealed the victim was Production Manager Kat Sirico.

Per Times Union, Sirico and an intern were moving stage equipment across the Jacob's Pillow dance festival grounds on Friday afternoon. The pair lost control of the dolly carrying the staging platforms on a sloped area.

In a written statement made to the outlet, Julia Sabourin of the DA's office elaborated that as Sirico tripped to stop the dolly and regain control, she tripped and fell. Subsequently, the 40-year-old was run over.

Further, platforms atop the dolly, too, fell on top of Sirico. Those nearby attempted life-saving measures while waiting for emergency services to arrive. She succumbed to her injuries.

In a statement announcing Kat's passing, Pamela Tatge, executive and artistic director at Jacob’s Pillow, told Times Union:

"Kat was a Pillow alum and an essential and hugely devoted leader on our team."

In a separate message on its Instagram page, Jacob's Pillow continued:

"Their spirit, generosity, and dedication touched the lives of many. We are holding their family, friends, and colleagues in our hearts as we grieve together."

The post noted that all festival performances and events scheduled between Friday (August 1) and Sunday (August 3) had been canceled. They added that the Jacob's Pillow campus would be closed across those days, noting:

"For 93 years, Jacob’s Pillow has been a haven for dance and a community dedicated to its creation, presentation, education, and preservation. We look forward to welcoming audiences back to our campus."

On Tuesday, the Jacob’s Pillow Board of Trustees and institutional leadership decided to discontinue the remainder of the festival.

In the announcement post, the organization noted that any affected ticket buyers would receive refunds.

Citing the DA's office, Times Union relayed that following an investigation, they determined it was a workplace accident, further adding that they would not be pressing criminal charges in the case.

Meanwhile, Kat Sirico's family told the outlet that working at Jacob's Pillow brought her "deep meaning and joy."

The message continued to add that she spent her final days in a place that offered "connection, purpose, and happiness."