Which actor voiced Emilio on King of The Hill and where have you seen him before?

King of the Hill is a beloved animated series that originally aired on Fox from 1997 to 2009, in the fictional town of Arlen, Texas. The series, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, became a cultural staple with its clever writing, relatable characters, and satirical commentary on American suburban life.

After a long time gap, almosy 16 years, the show makes a revival in 2025, with the 14th season now available for streaming on Hulu. Premiered on August 4, 2025, this is the first time the series has appeared on this platform, replacing the previous Fox network.

King of the Hill revival introduces new characters alongside the old favorites. One such character is Emilio, a chef working with Bobby Hill in Dallas. Emilio is voiced by Anthony "Citric" Campos, an American actor and voice actor whose career spans both live-action and animated projects.



On July 24, 2925, he took to his Instagram account, @bigcitric, mentioning this revival,



"***ATTENTION***

•

The Revival of

“King of The Hill” is coming to @hulu on @disneyplus Aug. 4th 🙌🏼🎉

•

I am proud & honored to be working on this legendary show. God is good 💯🙏🏼

I have a recurring role on the new series! “Emilio the Chef”

•

Thank you to all the ppl that continue to support me in everything I do. It’s very appreciated 💯🙌🏼💯"

Anthony "Citric" Campos is well-known for his role as Manolo in the TV series Lopez. Alongside his voice work in King of the Hill, he has also voiced various characters in Grand Theft Auto V.

Emilio on King of The Hill: The real voice behind the character

The voice actor behind Emilio in the King of the Hill revival is Anthony "Citric" Campos. Known for his roles in both live-action and animation, Campos brings charm to the character.

Campos has previously worked with King of the Hill creator Mike Judge, appearing in Idiocracy and Silicon Valley before joining the revival. Emilio’s character is a chef who works with Bobby in Dallas.

Campos’ voice performance shows off the character's positive personality in the role, as a memorable addition to the King of the Hill universe.

Emilio on King of The Hill and more about his role

King of the Hill uses humor and wit to talk about family, friendship, and personal growth. In the revival, Emilio is a chef who works with Bobby Hill. This gives Bobby's character and the story as a whole a new twist. Emilio's role gives us a chance to look at new stories. As Bobby tries new foods, Emilio is there to help him and be his friend as he learns about the food world.

Campos's voice for Emilio easily adds extra humor and desired authenticity to the King of the Hill revival. The character’s involvement with Bobby shows way more opportunities for comedic moments.

The voice work by Campos ensures that Emilio’s character stays real to King of the Hill. Fans of the show are expected to see how Emilio’s presence complements the King of the Hill’s previous characters.

The episodes of King of the Hill Season 14 are Return of the King, The Beer Story, Bobby Gets Grilled, Chore Money, Chore Problems, New Ref in Town, Peggy's Fadeout, Any Given Hill-Day, Kahn-scious Uncoupling, No Hank Left Behind, and A Sounder Investment.



King of the Hill episodes are available on Hulu.