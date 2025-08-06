General Hospital recap: What happened on August 5, 2025?

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

On the August 5, 2025 episode of General Hospital, secrets come to light and relationships face turning points. Sidwell reveals his motive for bribing the judge in Michael and Willow’s custody case, while Willow breaks down to Chase and makes an attempt to apologize to Carly.

At the Metro Court, Curtis and Portia share a tense but hopeful dinner, ultimately agreeing to work on their marriage.

Anna confronts Jack Brennan after uncovering his dangerous plan involving Joss, while Jason confides in Sonny about his belief that Britt may still be alive.

Tracy threatens to go to the police with evidence against Sonny, despite pushback from Sidwell and Marco. As Michael grows more convinced that Willow is responsible for Daisy’s trauma, Carly tells Willow she is apologizing to the wrong person.

Meanwhile, Sonny prepares to fight back against Turner’s case, setting the stage for more confrontations ahead.

Everything that happened on General Hospital on August 5, 2025

The episode opens with Anna, who has been kidnapped, regaining consciousness in Brennan’s office.

Jack Brennan, the WSB director, explains that he is trying to save her from a life sentence in Steinbauer, claiming she was about to sabotage a Level-5 operation.

He informs her that Henry Dalton is working on a cold fusion project, and that Josslyn and Vaughn have been sent on a reconnaissance mission to Croatia to infiltrate the lab.

Anna is furious that Joss has been put in danger and warns Brennan that Carly will retaliate when she finds out. She also calls him out on his feelings for Carly, which he does not deny.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael returns from a run with Dante and shares his suspicion that Willow may be behind the recent attacks on Sasha and Daisy, suggesting it was revenge for losing custody of her kids. Though he is not ready to act, he expresses concern for Wiley and Amelia’s safety.

At the hospital, Willow runs into Chase and breaks down over missing her children. She admits to her mistakes and regrets her actions over the past year, including going to Carly’s house. Chase encourages her to keep trying and assures her that he still sees the good in her.

Meanwhile, Carly finds Lucas in the doctors’ lounge and confronts him about avoiding her. She apologizes for lashing out about Marco and asks him to move back in.

Lucas declines, saying Donna does not need to be around tension and that it is time he lives independently. They part on good terms, and Carly gives him a key for special occasions. Outside the lounge, Willow approaches Carly and asks for a moment.

At the Metro Court, Curtis and Portia have dinner. Curtis reveals that Drew has agreed to a truce but still holds leverage. When Portia asks if Curtis wants to fight for their marriage, he confirms that is what the dinner is about.

Their talk turns to Trina, whose unwillingness to forgive Kai made Curtis realize he should give Portia another chance.

Elsewhere at the Metro Court, Tracy informs Sidwell and Marco that Sonny’s money was laundered, and she plans to report it.

Sidwell warns against it, and when Acting DA Turner arrives, she questions Marco’s prior statement, suspecting it was fabricated.

After she leaves, Sidwell tells Marco he has a secret weapon against Sonny. He bribed the judge in Michael’s custody case, and if exposed, it would make Michael cut Sonny out. Up at the pool, Jason tells Sonny he believes Britt is alive.

Sonny advises him to let it go, but wonders if Britt deserves to know Jason is alive. Turner later approaches, accusing Sonny of rigging the softball game, and warns him before leaving.

The episode ends with Anna realizing that the logo on Britt’s bag matches the Dalmatian resort Joss is headed to, connecting more dots in the unfolding mystery.

