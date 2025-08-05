General Hospital spoilers: Michael confronts Willow, Carly and Lucas clash, and Jason plots a bold move for Britt

General Hospital airs on ABC and Hulu (Image via YouTube/ General Hospital)

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, August 5, 2025, promise a tense and emotional day in Port Charles as several major storylines unfold. Michael shares his concerns with Dante, suspecting a disturbing motive behind the recent threats to Sasha and Daisy. This revelation may have consequences for Willow, as she was behind the attacks.

Meanwhile, Willow turns to Chase in an effort to undo the damage she has caused, hoping to rebuild her connection with her children. Carly and Lucas get in a heated argument over Sonny’s actions, highlighting the divisions in the family.

Over at the Metro Court, Sidwell delivers a serious warning to Tracy, potentially jeopardizing her plans for Deception. In another twist, Jason reveals to Sonny that Britt may be alive, setting the stage for a mission to Croatia.

General Hospital spoilers for August 5, 2025

Michael shares a suspicion

Michael opens up to Dante at the Quartermaine mansion about his concern that someone is intentionally targeting Sasha and Daisy. He suspects there is a motive behind the incidents, though he has not yet identified Willow as the culprit.

Michael is alarmed by Willow’s erratic behavior and begins connecting the dots. He is relieved that the kids were not present during the disturbing events, but his concern intensifies. His speculation could soon lead him to uncover Willow’s involvement, threatening her custody case and deepening the rift between them.

Willow tries to make amends

At the hospital, Willow has an emotional discussion with Harrison as she attempts to make sense of her situation. She admits her errors and says she wants to mend the damage, particularly her relationship with her children.

The discussion hints that she is starting to see the seriousness of her actions. Willow also complains about also complains the estrangement from Nina and the rift with Drew. While she does not know how to fix everything, it is clear she is desperate to regain control before Michael or anyone else takes further action against her.

Carly and Lucas face off over Sonny’s actions

Carly and Lucas meet for a candid discussion, once again clashing over Sonny’s criminal behavior. Lucas confronts Carly about her continued loyalty to Sonny, particularly after Marco's kidnapping. Carly insists Sonny is not as dangerous as Lucas claims.

Lucas resists, accusing her of deflecting and not being willing to concede that she is wrong. In spite of their family connection, the tension still lingers, and their capacity to come together seems more questionable than ever.

Sidwell warns Tracy about her risky business move

At the Metro Court, Sidwell meets with Tracy and delivers a stern warning: if she proceeds with her current course of action, she may not have a company left to protect. Sidwell refers to Deception’s dependence on a rare mineral supplied by his overseas operations.

As the supplier of a key ingredient in their best-selling product, “The Deceptor,” Sidwell threatens to cut ties. This would place Tracy and the company in a precarious position. His warning hints at ulterior motives and adds pressure on Tracy’s business decisions.

Jason’s revelation shocks Sonny

Jason reveals to Sonny that he believes Britt Westbourne is alive and staying at a resort in Croatia. Jason recognized her voice while making a call to the Five Poppies resort, which convinced him she survived. Sonny is taken aback by the news and quickly urges Jason to follow up.

Jason prepares to leave for Dubrovnik. Meanwhile, DA Justine Turner confronts Sonny, promising she is prepared for any tricks he might try, though the scene hints at a growing personal dynamic between the two of them.

Catch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.