“It really has gone downhill” — The Young and the Restless fans react to Victor’s controversial family priorities

The Young and the Restless fans have been vocal in their reaction to Victor Newman's (Eric Braeden) family priorities. For many, Victor's attempts to control his family members and his tendency to prioritize business over personal connections have become a source of frustration.

The patriarch's manipulative actions have caused many arguments, and fans have taken to social media to voice their anger. Many people are unsure of his intentions because he doesn't seem to understand his children's emotional needs and uses controlling tactics.

Victor's life seems to revolve around Newman Enterprises a lot, because he sees it as his legacy. His focus makes him push his kids, especially Victoria and Adam, into roles they might not want.





A Y&R fan Lisa Moyer commented,

"It really has gone downhill !! I did not watch it for over two weeks and caught up with it in one hour wow no wonder why I am walking away from this show !!!"





On August 3, 2025, Young and Restless Canadian Day Ahead Recaps - Soaps Spoilers posted:

"Victor does all this 'the family needs to be together right now' and how important that is. Yet don’t even mention his other daughter Abby! Even Sharon is there who isn’t family anymore at all. Abby isn’t there, neither is Summer. No Noah, who is his grandson or Faith his other granddaughter.

He stated,

"But more than ALL THAT why wasn’t Adam there for this big family moment that Victor thought he was having there with his vital family members? (The gathering in the living room where he got mad because Claire wasn't there yet). Adam has gone far and beyond lately to get to them in Nice and for Victoria back at home when everyone was gone and she lost Cole. Victor is some kind of sick and twisted to not feel the need to have his ENTIRE family there!!"

A fan, Linda Gorzitza, commented,

"He’s become a total jackass in my opinion."

A fan, Kat Gordon, commented,

"All in the family has always treated ADAM as the BLACK SHEEP!!!!!!!!"

A fan, Susan Martinez-Rust, commented,



"Victor is the evilness of all."





Another fan, Dennis Guzalak, stated,

"Abby is basically off the show."



As Linda Lyon Hundt mentioned,



"If they can't make Victor more human...get rid of the character."

Victor’s controversial family priorities in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless viewers have witnessed Victor Newman’s controlling nature as he attempts to manipulate and steer his children’s lives, particularly within the realm of the family business.

Victor’s family dynamics are fraught with tension, especially with his children Victoria and Adam. Both are strong-willed individuals who challenge their father's authority, but this only fuels Victor's desire to control them further. The constant power struggles and manipulation create a toxic atmosphere where the Newman family members are pitted against each other. Fans have been vocal about how Victor’s actions have contributed to a sense of disarray within the family, leading to significant emotional tolls on the characters.

The fight goes beyond Victor's relationship with his kids. There are also problems with how he treats his wife, Nikki. Fans often think of them as a supercouple, but their on-again, off-again relationship and Victor's attempts to control her life have caused problems.

Victor puts business ahead of personal relationships over and over again, letting his family down when they need him the most. He is so focused on keeping control that he forgets that his children, especially Adam, have had own problems.

The Young and the Restless episodes are available to stream on CBS.

