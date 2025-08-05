Complete cast breakdown of Alien: Earth - Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

The Alien franchise has been a reliable entry in the genre of Science Fiction Horror since Ridley Scott brought the terrifying life cycle of the Xenomorph to theatres in 1979. Now, the complete story is once again boldly reinventing itself with the new Alien: Earth television series on FX and Hulu.

Alien: Earth is written and directed by Noah Hawley, creator of the television series Fargo and Legion. The story is set on Earth in 2120, two years before the original Alien. So, how is Alien: Earth different than its predecessor?

The horror returns to Earth. An alien, USCSS Maginot, mysteriously crash-lands on Earth and brings unimaginable horror.

Wendy is the focal point of the narrative, a human-synthetic hybrid with the mind of a child but an adult body. She has been given an assignment to lead a fractured group of hybrids and soldiers in battle against not simply the familiar Xenomorphs, but also a frightening set of new killing machines.

Ridley Scott is coming back as an executive producer, so we can expect explorations of the shadowy edges of the human mind, wrapped in themes of corporate greed, economic collapse, technological overreach, and the identity of the mind/body construct.

List of confirmed cast members

Sydney Chandler as Wendy: a character mixed with innocence and responsibility. One may recall Sydney's role in Don’t Worry Darling (2022), where she held her own against the amazing Florence Pugh. Most recently, Sydney starred in Sugar(2024) for Apple TV+ opposite Colin Farrell.

Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh: Wendy’s calm and cryptic synthetic mentor. He’s no stranger to playing complex roles, having made waves as Raylan Givens in Justified and Seth Bullock in Deadwood . He is seen in The Mandalorian or squaring off with Bruce Willis in Live Free or Die Hard .

Alex Lawther as CJ (Hermit): Wendy's flesh-and-blood brother, complex in character, strategic, and deeply invested in her well-being. Lawther plays CJ, yet again bringing his distinct depth known for his haunting work in The End of the F*ing World , and previously by his portrayal of the young Alan Turing in The Imitation Game .

Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier: a corporate prodigy who is powerful and ambitious. We've seen him as Scorpius Malfoy in the stage production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child , or just recently, in Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful , where he balanced charm with edge.

Essie Davis as Dame Silvia: a geneticist with a scientific mind and authoritative presence full of intrigue. She frightened audiences in The Babadook , and she charmed in Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries. Even in her brief time as Lady Crane in Game of Thrones, it was firmly established that she can do as much as any actor.

Adarsh Gourav as Slightly: is not just a random synthetic, but with emotions, ego, and jealousy. Gourav’s performance in The White Tiger (2021) got him a BAFTA nomination for acting. Before and after that, he has demonstrated he can handle depth and darkness in performances from My Name Is Khan to Hostel Daze .

Kit Young as Tootles: a hybrid who is young and in way over his head. He was seen in the fan-favourite role of Jesper Fahey in Shadow and Bone , and will bring heart and unpredictability to Tootles. His performance in Out of Darkness gives further examples of just how far he can go emotionally.

Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani: a high-ranking executive at the infamous Weyland-Yutani Corporation who plays a key player in the corporate side of the conflict. Her role in Apple TV’s Foundation revealed her command in the sci-fi space, and here, she’s stepping into even more morally grey territory.

Babou Ceesay as Morrow: a rugged tactical expert, someone who’s seen it all. Ceesay, known for Guerrilla and Into the Badlands, is brilliant at bringing both emotional weight and action-ready energy to the screen. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ UK (@disneyplusuk)

Jonathan Ajayi as Smee: another soldier in the field, and one not afraid to get his hands dirty. His credits in Wonder Woman 1984 and Noughts + Crosses highlight his physicality and passion, both of which he’ll need for this fight.

David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia: one of the most enigmatic characters in the lineup, and Rysdahl’s subdued intensity may be the perfect fit for the role. Lately, he's been making a name for himself brooding for the camera and gaining accolades for doing so in Fargo Season 5 and Oppenheimer.

Whether you've been a fan of the Alien franchise since Ripley first battled a Xenomorph, or this is your first experience with the franchise's heavy world of horror, Alien: Earth promises to be something unique.

The series premieres with a two-episode launch on August 12, 2025, on FX and Hulu, where it will be released in weekly increments through its eight-episode run. So strap in. Earth is no longer safe, and we are not safe either.