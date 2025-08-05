Was Tiffany Haddish ever married? What we know as comedian's baby post with Jason Lee creates a buzz online

Tiffany Haddish attends the 2023 Video Music Awards. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Tiffany Haddish and Jason Lee posted a picture with a baby on Instagram on August 4, 2025. The two have not shared any more details on their social media. The caption hinted that they had been waiting to show off the baby on the internet.

"Cats out the bag," they wrote in the caption.

Tiffany Haddish was married to William Stewart from 2008 to 2013. She then publicly dated actor and rapper Common from 2020 to 2021. Haddish told the Washington Post in July 2023 that the breakup was not mutual, and Common allegedly broke up over a phone call.

Neither Jason Lee nor Tiffany has addressed the baby's identity. The post has garnered nearly 200,000 likes and has started a discourse online. While some netizens speculated it was supposedly a publicity stunt, others joked about the two having a baby together.

"To take this completely outlandish lie and run with it is crazy lmfao," one netizen wrote.

"Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish having a baby together feels like a large sign of an incoming apocalypse. It's very f**king ominous," another netizen wrote.

Notably, Jason Lee, who is publicly gay, stated in an Instagram post from May 2025 that he was single. The same month, Tiffany appeared on the late-night show Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared that she is currently dating multiple people.

What did Tiffany Haddish say on Late Night with Seth Meyers?

The comedian and actress appeared on the May 15, 2025, episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers and shared that she had a "roster" of people she was dating, some of whom were new and others from her old roster.

"I'm still dating multiple people, but new multiple people. But like one or two from the old roster that had transferred over to the new roster. There's a couple holdovers. You know, I'm running a team here," Haddish stated.

When Seth Meyers asked about Haddish's idea of a date, she shared that she liked movie dates. She jokingly stated that she had to remove a man from her roster after he didn't wake her up while they were watching Sinners.

Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish previously discussed having a baby together

Jason Lee interviewed the comedian and actress on the July 13, 2023, episode of The Jason Lee Show. The two discussed having a child together in the future via in vitro fertilization (IVF) and the cost of the whole process. Tiffany Haddish jokingly said that she was interested in having a baby with Lee the "old-fashioned way," however, Jason rejected the idea.

"Yeah. I wanted to talk to you about the cost of... because I said I wanted to do it the old-fashioned way. You said no. So I want to talk to you about the cost of [having a baby through IVF]," Haddish said.

The two friends then discussed designer babies.

Tiffany Haddish, Jason Lee, or their representatives have not confirmed that they have a baby together. Stay tuned for more updates.