Complete cast breakdown of Weapons: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

This season, another chilling horror film is lined up! With Julia Garner as the lead, the director of Barbarian, Zach Cregger, is all set to release another horror film, Weapons, on August 8, 2025. As unsettling as the plot of Barbarian was, the same goes for the Weapons. Written and directed by Zach, the film's storyline revolves around the town’s children who go missing on a random Wednesday morning. For every child, the morning was normal, but the kids from Mrs.Gandy’s (Julia Garner) classroom didn’t show up at school the next day.

The spooky lines narrated by the child in the trailer are, ‘’Last night at 2:17 AM, every child from Mrs. Gandy’s class woke up, left their beds, stepped outside, and never returned.’’ Around 17 children, except one from the same class, went into the dark and led the whole community wandering.

Though Wraner Bros. dropped two official trailers of the film, the suspense is still smartly built up as to where the children mysteriously disappeared and why. The incident has shaken the community, and the authorities are baffled as to how every kid voluntarily stepped out without any sign of force and has left no clue to find them.

The story of the 17 children who suddenly disappeared is told from the multiple points of view of different characters. There’s a teacher who is completely horrified as to why only her kids from the class are now gone, and there is a father who is shown blaming the teacher, the school principal, the local cops, and the students.

Weapons stars Julia Garner and others

.

Julia Garner plays a class teacher named Justine Gandy in Weapons . She is widely recognised for her role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s series Ozark . She also appeared in shows like Inventing Anna, The Americans, Dirty John , and films like The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Assistant , and more.

Other cast members of Weapons are Toby Huss, Austin Abrams, child actor Carry Christopher, Aubrey Brockwell (classmate), among others.

This psychological horror-thriller film is soon going to be on the big screens in theatres and IMAX on August 8, 2025.