Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch clash on WWE Raw over Cena and Rollins

WWE Raw aired an episode on August 4, 2025, which saw Becky Lynch have her moment. However, Nikki Bella entered the ring as well, which made the two ladies throw jabs at each other. While Becky has the title of the current Women's Intercontinental champion, Nicky rubbed it in that she is considered the greatest female wrestler of all time. This started a row between them on WWE Raw.

The first turn in the verbal altercation was Nikky's. She claimed that her faith in The Man (Becky's on-stage nickname) has faltered, and she no longer thinks of her the same.

The second round went to Lynch, who was quick to point out that Nikki Bella's scenes from Happy Gilmore 2 were cut out. This made the audience go crazy, and things started to get personal between the two.

Nikki, never backing down, threw a shot at Seth Rollins. Seth and Becky are in a relationship right now. She said,

"Listen up. I am so sick of this. I'm not buying this... No, no, no, I'm not buying it. You are a liar, just like your husband. But you want to know the difference? Yeah. But you know what the big difference is? We all bought Seth's lies. No one buys your BS. No one. Because you know what, Becky? I see right through you. You are that same insecure little scared girl who came into this division."

How did Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch's verbal fight end on WWE Raw?

It was sufficient to say that a fire had been ignited in Becky Lynch on WWE Raw, and she was not watering down her next remark at Nikki. For the unversed, Nikki Bella and John Cena were in a relationship for several years before calling it quits. During that time, they were considered the "it couple" of WWE, and fans adored their relationship. However, now that they have broken up, Becky, returning the favor that was extended by Nikki earlier, said,

"Okay. Do not talk about me and my hot husband. Me and my hot husband are the greatest wrestling couple of all time. But wait a minute. At one point, that would have been you and your... Oh, wait. You can't see him anymore."

Becky did the signature John Cena move with her hand, waving it in front of her face. This made the crowd soar, and everyone felt that Becky had eaten Nikki up.

The verbal jabs ended with physical altercations. As if the comment about John Cena was not enough, Becky continued to reply to Nikki for calling her a "sad little girl." However, Nikki said that her era is meaningless, and they should go against each other head to toe and see who wins. Becky Lynch responded by saying that the reason they have never officially fought was....

Well, she did not give a reason and instead threw a shot at Nikki Bella and walked out of the ring.

WWE Raw episodes are released weekly on Mondays.