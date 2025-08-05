Complete cast breakdown of Highest 2 Lowest: Who plays whom and where you've seen them before

Cast and crew members of Highest 2 Lowest (Image via Getty)

Highest 2 Lowest is an American captivating neo-noir crime thriller helmed by iconic director Spike Lee, based on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 masterpiece High and Low, itself adapted from the 1959 novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain (Evan Hunter). With a blend of suspense, ethical resistance, and a gritty urban tone, William Alan Fox's screenplay reimagines the moral quandary at the center of the original novel for modern-day New York City.

The film premiered out of competition at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 19, followed by a U.S. theatrical release on August 15 or 22, 2025, depending on source, and became globally available to stream on Apple TV+ starting September 5, 2025.

Denzel Washington plays David King in the center, a once-dominant music executive who is forced to face his values after his son's friend is unintentionally removed from his care. The ensemble has notable performances by Jeffrey Wright, Ice Spice in her film debut, Ilfenesh Hadera, and A$AP Rocky as Yung Felon, the aspiring rapper and mastermind behind the kidnapping.

The film has a runtime of 133 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, Highest 2 Lowest has been certified 89% ‘fresh'.

Exploring the cast of Highest 2 Lowest

Denzel Washington as David King

In Highest 2 Lowest, Denzel Washington plays David King, a tall record label CEO whose self-esteem crumbles under ethical strain. King, the former head of Stackin' Hits Records, must endure a terrifying adventure when his closest friend Paul's son, who was accidentally kidnapped instead of his own, is held captive in a $17.5 million ransom scheme. King's polished public image crumbles as he works through this crisis, exposing intense emotional agony beneath the success and power facade.

Denzel Washington is a director, producer, and actor from the United States. Washington is well-known for his dramatic performances on theater and television. He has won multiple awards in 2020. Movies that he has starred in include Gladiator II (2024), The Equalizer 3 (2023), and The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Jeffrey Wright as Paul Christopher

In the film Highest 2 Lowest, Jeffrey Wright plays Paul Christopher, Denzel Washington's David King's devoted chauffeur and lifelong buddy. Wright gives a strong performance. A former prisoner who is now a devout Muslim father, Paul acts as David's moral compass when misfortune befalls him, and the kidnapper accidentally takes Paul's son, Kyle, rather than David's. Paul's quiet sincerity and determination on doing the right thing give the moral battle emotional weight as the ransom turns into David's predicament, and every scene they share furthers the film's central examination of privilege, sacrifice, and loyalty.

American actor Jeffrey Wright has been nominated for an Academy Award; he has received praise from the Primetime Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe awards as well. His notable works include Digman! (2023-25), and

The Last of Us (2025)

Ilfenesh Hadera as Pam King

In the movie, Ilfenesh Hadera plays Pam King, the composed and morally upright wife of music entrepreneur David King (Denzel Washington). When David's kidnap becomes a mistaken identity problem, Pam, the family matriarch, subtly encourages him to act morally and loyally. As David's confidante, she makes sure that family values take precedence over material ambition in the midst of turbulence, despite her calm exterior belying her inner depth.

Ilfenesh Hadera is an American actress best known for Godfather of Harlem (2019-25), Werewolves (2024), and The Equalizer (2023-24)

A$AP Rocky as Yung Felon

A$AP Rocky portrays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, a driven underground musician who accidentally kidnaps the wrong child, taking Denzel Washington's character's son hostage. Motivated by a desperate desire for fame, Yung Felon takes on the gatekeepers of the business, including David King of Washington, in a dramatic rap duel that turns into an engrossing allegory for conflict between generations and society.

A$AP Rocky is an American Rapper. He is most well known for his work in projects such as If I Had Legs I'd Kick You (2025), and A$AP Rocky: Tailor Swif (2024)

Ice Spice as Marisol Cepeda

Ice Spice makes her feature film debut in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest as Marisol Cepeda, appearing in a cameo role that punctuates the gritty urban narrative. She gets her first acting credit in this casting, which also puts her in a strong ensemble including Denzel Washington, Jeffrey Wright, A$AP Rocky, and Ilfenesh Hadera, even though her character is yet unknown.

Ice Spice is an American rapper and songwriter. Some of her notable works are Morgan's Bedroom: Part Two (2025), and Ice Spice & Central Cee: Did It First (2024).

Supporting cast of Highest 2 Lowest

Some of the great actors who play supporting roles are listed below:

Dean Winters as Det. Higgins

John Douglas Thompson as Det. Earl Bridges

LaChanze as Det. Bell

Aubrey Joseph as Trey King

Michael Potts as Patrick Bethea

Wendell Pierce as Gabe

Elijah Wright as Kyle Christopher

